Rings Of Power Season 3 Release Date

Rings Of Power Season 3 Release Date is November 11, 2026. Sauron rises again, and Middle Earth moves into a darker war for power soon.

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Prime Video Sets The Date

Prime Video confirmed the date during Amazon’s Upfront event in New York. The series stays exclusive to Prime Video, where Season 3 streams worldwide only.

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A Big Time Jump Changes Things

Season 3 jumps several years after Season 2. This time gap lets kingdoms change, powers grow, and old wounds become dangerous again across Middle Earth.

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The War With Sauron Begins

The main story follows the War of the Elves and Sauron. Armies gather as the Dark Lord tries to rule Middle Earth with fear rising.

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The One Ring Becomes Central

Sauron begins crafting the One Ring, the weapon that can bind all people to his will. This makes Season 3 feel huge and frightening now.

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Returning Cast And New Faces

Charlie Vickers returns as Sauron, while Morfydd Clark returns as Galadriel. New cast members also join the growing fight across Middle Earth this season too.

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Read The Full Season 3 Update

Want every Rings Of Power Season 3 Release Date detail? Read the full article for Sauron clues, cast news, and Prime Video updates right now.

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