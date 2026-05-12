The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Release Date Sets Sauron’s One Ring War In Motion

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 officially premieres on November 11, 2026, with Prime Video finally confirming the long-awaited release date during Amazon’s Upfront presentation in New York.

The new season jumps several years after Season 2 and moves directly into the War of the Elves and Sauron as the Dark Lord begins forging the One Ring. Amazon also unveiled a new image of Sauron wearing a crown, hinting at a darker and more dangerous chapter across Middle Earth.

When Does The Rings Of Power Season 3 Come Out?

Image © 2026 Ben Rothstein / Amazon Prime Video

Rings of Power Season 3 moves the story deeper into the War of the Elves and Sauron after the events of Season 2. Prime Video also released a new image of Sauron wearing a crown, teasing a darker chapter as the fight for control of Middle Earth grows larger.

Prime Video Sets November Release

Rings of Power Season 3 premieres November 11 through Prime Video as Amazon MGM Studios continues expanding its Lord Of The Rings television franchise. Amazon also stated the series remains one of Prime Video’s biggest global series with more than 185 million viewers worldwide.

Release Date: November 11, 2026.

November 11, 2026. Platform: Prime Video remains the exclusive streaming home for the series.

Prime Video remains the exclusive streaming home for the series. Studio: Amazon MGM Studios produces the Prime Video series.

Amazon MGM Studios produces the Prime Video series. Viewership: Amazon says the show has attracted over 185 million viewers worldwide.

Amazon says the show has attracted over 185 million viewers worldwide. Season 1 Performance: Amazon called the First Season its biggest TV launch ever.

Season 3 Focuses On Sauron

According to the official synopsis, the third season takes place several years after the events of Season 2 and unfolds “at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.”

Rings Of Power remains set during the second age of Middle Earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of Lord Of The Rings.

Main Villain: Charlie Vickers returns as Sauron in the Prime Video series.

Charlie Vickers returns as Sauron in the Prime Video series. Central Conflict: The War of the Elves and Sauron becomes the main focus.

The War of the Elves and Sauron becomes the main focus. Key Artifact: The One Ring becomes central throughout Power Season 3.

The One Ring becomes central throughout Power Season 3. Timeline: The story continues during the Second Age of Middle Earth.

The story continues during the Second Age of Middle Earth. Franchise Connection: The series takes place long before Lord Of The Rings.

Amazon Reveals Major Time Jump

Amazon confirmed Rings of Power Season 3 jumps forward several years after the events of Season 2. The company also described the series as a story where great powers were forged, kingdoms rose and fell, unlikely heroes were tested, and evil threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Time Jump: Season 3 begins several years after Season 2.

Season 3 begins several years after Season 2. Returning Locations: The Misty Mountains, Lindon, and Númenor remain important settings.

The Misty Mountains, Lindon, and Númenor remain important settings. Showrunners: J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay continue leading the series.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay continue leading the series. Executive Producers: Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and Charlotte Brandstrom return.

Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and Charlotte Brandstrom return. Additional Producers: Matthew Penry-Davey serves as producer with Tim Keene and Andrew Lee as co-producers.

Final Thoughts

Rings Of Power Season 3 pushes Middle Earth closer to the events that define the Lord Of The Rings timeline. The new season places more focus on Sauron, the growing war across kingdoms, and the pressure surrounding the One Ring as the conflict spreads across the Second Age.

With returning cast members, larger battles, and darker storylines, Prime Video continues expanding one of its biggest fantasy series worldwide.

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