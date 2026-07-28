The Season 3 teaser leaves Sunraku unseen, shifts into a new game, and hints that fresh rivals may change everything when the anime returns soon.

Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS

Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 Hides Its Biggest Hero

The story moves into Galaxia Heroes: Chaos, where the Global Game Competition brings new rules, stronger players, and a very different kind of danger ahead.

Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS

The GH:C Arc Moves the Action Into a New Game World

Yggdraia battles Lucas in the teaser's main fight, putting Japan's Nitro Squad against America's STAR RAIN in a fast clash of heroes and villains onscreen.

Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS

Yggdraia and Lucas Clash in the Teaser's Big Fight

Clockfire and No Name make their anime debut, adding new powers and questions as the Global Game Competition grows more intense with every battle ahead.

Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS

Clockfire and No Name Join the Growing Rival Lineup

Sunraku never appears in the teaser, making fans wonder where he is and how he will enter the new game story when Season 3 begins.

Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS

Sunraku's Missing Role Sparks the Biggest Mystery Yet

Season 3 premieres in January 2027 on MBS and TBS, airing every Sunday, though the exact first episode date has not been announced yet officially.

Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS

Season 3 Will Begin Its New Battle in January 2027

Want every teaser detail, character reveal, release update, and clue about Sunraku's absence? Read the full article for the complete Season 3 breakdown right now.

See Every Clue Behind Season 3's New Game and Mystery

Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS