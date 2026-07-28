The Season 3 teaser leaves Sunraku unseen, shifts into a new game, and hints that fresh rivals may change everything when the anime returns soon.
Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS
The story moves into Galaxia Heroes: Chaos, where the Global Game Competition brings new rules, stronger players, and a very different kind of danger ahead.
Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS
Yggdraia battles Lucas in the teaser's main fight, putting Japan's Nitro Squad against America's STAR RAIN in a fast clash of heroes and villains onscreen.
Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS
Clockfire and No Name make their anime debut, adding new powers and questions as the Global Game Competition grows more intense with every battle ahead.
Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS
Sunraku never appears in the teaser, making fans wonder where he is and how he will enter the new game story when Season 3 begins.
Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS
Season 3 premieres in January 2027 on MBS and TBS, airing every Sunday, though the exact first episode date has not been announced yet officially.
Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS
Want every teaser detail, character reveal, release update, and clue about Sunraku's absence? Read the full article for the complete Season 3 breakdown right now.
Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS