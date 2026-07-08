Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 Teaser Reveals GH Arc and Sunraku Mystery

Shangri-La Frontier season 3 has released a new teaser trailer, giving fans their first look at the upcoming Galaxia Heroes: Chaos (GH:C) arc. The preview also confirms that the anime will premiere in January 2027, although an exact release date has not been announced.

Here’s what the teaser reveals, which characters appear, why Sunraku is missing, and the latest updates on the anime’s return.

TV anime “Shangri-La Frontier” 3rd season teaser PV | Broadcasting begins in January 2027 in the Sunday 5pm time slot.

What Does the Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 Teaser Reveal?

Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS

The Shangri-La Frontier season 3 teaser trailer shifts the spotlight from the main game to Galaxia Heroes: Chaos (GH:C), giving fans a first look at the upcoming storyline. It also introduces new characters, confirms the release window, and notably leaves Sunraku out of the preview.

Why Is Sunraku Missing From the Season 3 Teaser?

Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS

The Shangri-La Frontier season 3 teaser trailer opens in Galaxia Heroes: Chaos (GH:C) instead of the main world of Shangri-La Frontier, signaling a shift to the Global Game Competition.

While the series follows “crap-game hunter” Rakuro Hizutome (Sunraku) as he takes on the VR game Shangri-La Frontier, this teaser leaves him out completely. Instead, it focuses on the competitors and battles that will shape the next story arc.

Opening Setting: The teaser immediately moves the action to Galaxia Heroes: Chaos (GH:C), the game that becomes the stage for the Global Game Competition.

The teaser immediately moves the action to Galaxia Heroes: Chaos (GH:C), the game that becomes the stage for the Global Game Competition. Featured Battle: Much of the footage centers on Yggdraia, the villain controlled by Nu2meg (Natsume Megumi) of Japan’s Nitro Squad, facing Lucas, the hero representing the American team STAR RAIN.

Much of the footage centers on Yggdraia, the villain controlled by Nu2meg (Natsume Megumi) of Japan’s Nitro Squad, facing Lucas, the hero representing the American team STAR RAIN. New Faces: The teaser introduces several characters making their anime debut, including a magician-style female avatar later revealed to be No Name.

The teaser introduces several characters making their anime debut, including a magician-style female avatar later revealed to be No Name. No Sunraku: Unlike previous trailers, Sunraku (Rakuro Hizutome) never appears, making his absence one of the biggest talking points among fans.

Unlike previous trailers, Sunraku (Rakuro Hizutome) never appears, making his absence one of the biggest talking points among fans. Next Story Arc: Rather than revisiting familiar adventures in Shangri-La Frontier, the teaser sets up the GH:C storyline that will headline Shangri-La Frontier Season 3.

Which Characters Appear in the Season 3 Teaser Trailer?

Image © 2026 Katarina / Ryosuke Fuji / Kodansha / “Shangri-La Frontier” Production Committee / MBS

The Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 teaser highlights the ongoing Global Game Competition, featuring hero-versus-villain action while introducing several new characters from Galaxia Heroes: Chaos (GH:C). Among the biggest reveals is the magician-themed Clockfire, while Sunraku is notably absent from the entire preview.

Yggdraia: The villain featured in the teaser’s main battle, controlled by Nu2meg (Natsume Megumi) of Japan’s Nitro Squad. Takes center stage during the teaser’s hero-versus-villain battle scenes.

The villain featured in the teaser’s main battle, controlled by Nu2meg (Natsume Megumi) of Japan’s Nitro Squad. Takes center stage during the teaser’s hero-versus-villain battle scenes. Lucas: Appears as the hero representing the American team STAR RAIN.

Appears as the hero representing the American team STAR RAIN. Clockfire: A new magician-themed character introduced in the teaser, making their anime debut.

A new magician-themed character introduced in the teaser, making their anime debut. No Name: Also teased during the preview as another key participant in the Global Game Competition.

Also teased during the preview as another key participant in the Global Game Competition. Sunraku (Rakuro Hizutome): Does not appear in the teaser despite being part of the upcoming storyline.

When Will Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 Be Released?

Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 is scheduled to premiere in January 2027, although an exact premiere date has not been announced. The anime will air every Sunday at 5:00 p.m. JST on the MBS and TBS nationwide network.

Release Window: January 2027.

January 2027. Broadcast Time: Every Sunday at 5:00 p.m. JST.

Every Sunday at 5:00 p.m. JST. Network: MBS and TBS nationwide network.

MBS and TBS nationwide network. Premiere Date: The specific release date has not yet been announced.

The specific release date has not yet been announced. Official Update: The teaser trailer is the latest promotional video released ahead of the anime’s January 2027 debut.

Final Thoughts

The latest Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 teaser gives fans their first look at the GH:C storyline while saving many surprises for the full premiere in January 2027. With new rivals, fresh battles, and Sunraku noticeably absent, the preview raises plenty of questions without revealing too much.

If you’re following the anime’s future, this teaser is worth a watch, and we’ll continue covering every official update as more information is announced.

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