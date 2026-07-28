The Sherlock Holmes 3 script is finished, but filming still waits. One huge question remains: can Robert Downey Jr. return for another mystery at last?
Image © 2011 Christopher Raphael / Warner Bros.
Writer Chris Brancato confirmed he completed a draft. Producer Michael Panes called it very good, giving fans the strongest sign of progress in many years.
Image © 2011 Christopher Raphael / Warner Bros.
Even with a script ready, Warner Bros has not approved filming or set a release date. The long delayed sequel remains in development for now.
Image © 2011 Christopher Raphael / Warner Bros.
Robert Downey Jr. has several major projects, making his schedule the biggest problem. The movie depends on when he can play Sherlock Holmes again onscreen.
Image © 2011 Daniel Smith / Warner Bros.
Producer Susan Downey helps guide the project and major choices. Robert joked that she may have the last word on whether the sequel moves forward.
Image © 2011 Daniel Smith / Warner Bros.
Fans want Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law back as Holmes and Watson. Their fun chemistry helped make the first two action mysteries popular worldwide.
Image © 2011 Daniel Smith / Warner Bros.
Want updates on the script, cast, filming plans, and Robert Downey Junior returning? Read the full article now to uncover the sequel's biggest clues today.
Image © 2011 Daniel Smith / Warner Bros.