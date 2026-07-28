The Sherlock Holmes 3 script is finished, but filming still waits. One huge question remains: can Robert Downey Jr. return for another mystery at last?

Image © 2011 Christopher Raphael / Warner Bros.

Sherlock Holmes 3 Has a Script, but Will It Happen?

Writer Chris Brancato confirmed he completed a draft. Producer Michael Panes called it very good, giving fans the strongest sign of progress in many years.

Image © 2011 Christopher Raphael / Warner Bros.

A Finished Script Gives Sherlock Holmes 3 New Hope

Even with a script ready, Warner Bros has not approved filming or set a release date. The long delayed sequel remains in development for now.

Image © 2011 Christopher Raphael / Warner Bros.

Warner Bros Still Has Not Approved Sherlock Holmes 3

Robert Downey Jr. has several major projects, making his schedule the biggest problem. The movie depends on when he can play Sherlock Holmes again onscreen.

Image © 2011 Daniel Smith / Warner Bros.

Robert Downey Jr. Holds the Key to Sherlock Holmes 3

Producer Susan Downey helps guide the project and major choices. Robert joked that she may have the last word on whether the sequel moves forward.

Image © 2011 Daniel Smith / Warner Bros.

Susan Downey Could Decide the Fate of Sherlock Holmes 3

Fans want Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law back as Holmes and Watson. Their fun chemistry helped make the first two action mysteries popular worldwide.

Image © 2011 Daniel Smith / Warner Bros.

Fans Still Hope Holmes and Watson Will Reunite Soon

Want updates on the script, cast, filming plans, and Robert Downey Junior returning? Read the full article now to uncover the sequel's biggest clues today.

Uncover Why Sherlock Holmes 3 Still Faces One Mystery

Image © 2011 Daniel Smith / Warner Bros.