Sherlock Holmes 3 Has a Finished Draft, but Robert Downey Jr.’s Return Still Holds the Key

Some progress has been made on Sherlock Holmes 3. Writer Chris Brancato says he has written a draft, and the script was described as “very good.” But the movie is not confirmed yet. The biggest issue is Robert Downey Jr.’s busy schedule. For now, the sequel looks possible, but fans still need to wait for an official greenlight.

Image © 2011 Warner Bros.

Fans can see where Sherlock Holmes 3 stands better after the latest update. Writer Chris Brancato has confirmed that a draft is finished. That is the biggest sign of progress in years. Still, the sequel has not been officially approved for filming. Warner Bros. has not shared new release dates, so the movie remains in development for now.

Has the Sherlock Holmes 3 Script Draft Been Completed?

Yes. Chris Brancato confirmed that he wrote a draft of Sherlock Holmes 3. Michael Panes also said the script is “very good.” This is an important update, but it does not mean filming will start soon. A finished script is only one step in making a Sherlock Holmes movie.

Latest update: Brancato clearly said, “I wrote a draft,” which confirms the script exists.

Brancato clearly said, “I wrote a draft,” which confirms the script exists. What it means: The project now has a working story, but Warner Bros still needs to approve the next stage.

The project now has a working story, but Warner Bros still needs to approve the next stage. Why fans care: The first two films worked because Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law had strong chemistry as Holmes and John Watson.

The first two films worked because Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law had strong chemistry as Holmes and John Watson. Franchise value: The Sherlock Holmes movies turned Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective stories into fun, fast-paced action mysteries.

Why Is Robert Downey Jr.’s Schedule Still Delaying the Sequel?

The main delay is Robert Downey Jr’s schedule. Brancato said the actor is very busy, so the sequel depends on when Downey can return. This matters because the film is built around his version of Sherlock Holmes. Without him, the third film would likely lose its main appeal.

Main issue: Downey has several major projects, which makes scheduling another large film difficult.

Downey has several major projects, which makes scheduling another large film difficult. Production status: The sequel is not in full preproduction, even though the script is finished.

The sequel is not in full preproduction, even though the script is finished. Why timing matters: Big movies need the cast, director, studio, and budget to line up before filming can begin.

Big movies need the cast, director, studio, and budget to line up before filming can begin. Reader takeaway: The movie is not canceled, but fans should wait for an official greenlight before expecting a release date.

Could Susan Downey Help Decide What Happens Next?

Robert Downey Jr. has pointed to Susan Downey as a key decision-maker. She is one of the producers, so she helps guide the project behind the scenes. Her role may include planning, creative direction, and business decisions. That makes her an important person to watch for future updates.

Producer role: Susan Downey helps shape the sequel with other producers, including Lionel Wigram.

Susan Downey helps shape the sequel with other producers, including Lionel Wigram. Downey’s comment: Downey joked that his wife “will have the last word,” calling the movie’s future “the greatest mystery.”

Downey joked that his wife “will have the last word,” calling the movie’s future “the greatest mystery.” Possible cast interest: Fans still hope to see Jude Law return as Dr. Watson, with Rachel McAdams and Jared Harris Jr. also connected to past films.

Fans still hope to see Jude Law return as Dr. Watson, with Rachel McAdams and Jared Harris Jr. also connected to past films. What comes next: The project needs a confirmed cast, filming plan, and release date before fans can treat Sherlock Holmes 3 as officially happening.

Final Thoughts

Sherlock Holmes 3 has made real progress because the script is finished, but the sequel still needs official approval before filming begins. Although director Guy Ritchie and director Ritchie are no longer attached, the Sherlock Holmes franchise continues to attract interest thanks to the first film, the two movies, and their strong box office success.

Fans still hope the third installment will bring the titular detective back to Baker Street, London, for new adventures. Until then, keep an eye on official updates instead of rumors, reviews, or talking across TV, Prime Video, or free online sources.

FAQs