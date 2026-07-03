Shrek 5 teaser trailer brings the ogre family back, with Zendaya’s Felicia, big city chaos, and a jail twist teasing new adventure for excited fans.

Image © 2026 DreamWorks Animation

Shrek 5 Teaser Trailer Reveals Zendaya Jail Twist Now

Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey return after many years, giving fans the reunion they wanted while the story moves beyond the swamp again this time soon.

Image © 2026 DreamWorks Animation

Shrek 5 Brings Shrek Fiona And Donkey Back Together

Zendaya voices Felicia, Shrek and Fiona’s daughter, adding a new generation to the franchise and making the family story feel fresh again right now today.

Image © 2026 DreamWorks Animation

Zendaya Joins As Felicia In Shrek’s New Family Story

The teaser sends the family toward Further Further Away, where a normal trip quickly turns into trouble, jokes, and a bigger adventure for everyone watching.

Image © 2026 DreamWorks Animation

Further Further Away Sends The Ogres Into Big Trouble

Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and the kids end up in jail, giving the teaser one of its funniest and most surprising moments for longtime fans everywhere.

Image © 2026 DreamWorks Animation

Big City Jail Twist Gives Donkey More Chaos And Jokes

Pinocchio, the pigs, the wolves, Puss in Boots, and other familiar faces return with updated animation and a brighter modern style for theaters soon again.

Image © 2026 DreamWorks Animation

Classic Shrek Friends Return With A Modern New Look

Want every Shrek 5 teaser trailer clue? Read the article for Zendaya news, jail twist details, release updates, and returning character surprises now today too.

Read The Full Shrek 5 Teaser Trailer Update Today Now

Image © 2026 DreamWorks Animation