Shrek 5 teaser trailer brings the ogre family back, with Zendaya’s Felicia, big city chaos, and a jail twist teasing new adventure for excited fans.
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Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey return after many years, giving fans the reunion they wanted while the story moves beyond the swamp again this time soon.
Image © 2026 DreamWorks Animation
Zendaya voices Felicia, Shrek and Fiona’s daughter, adding a new generation to the franchise and making the family story feel fresh again right now today.
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The teaser sends the family toward Further Further Away, where a normal trip quickly turns into trouble, jokes, and a bigger adventure for everyone watching.
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Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and the kids end up in jail, giving the teaser one of its funniest and most surprising moments for longtime fans everywhere.
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Pinocchio, the pigs, the wolves, Puss in Boots, and other familiar faces return with updated animation and a brighter modern style for theaters soon again.
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Want every Shrek 5 teaser trailer clue? Read the article for Zendaya news, jail twist details, release updates, and returning character surprises now today too.
Image © 2026 DreamWorks Animation