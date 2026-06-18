Shrek 5 Teaser Trailer Reveals Zendaya’s Felicia and a Big-City Jail Twist

In Shrek 5, Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey are all back together again after more than ten years. From the teaser, we can see that there will be a new adventure to a place called “Further, Further Away,” and chaos will soon follow.

It also shows their kids, including Zendaya’s character, Felicia. Starting out as a trip through a big city, things go badly when the group ends up in jail. Before its 2027 release, the movie mixes old jokes with new characters.

Shrek 5 | Official Teaser Trailer

What Does the Shrek 5 Teaser Trailer Reveal?

Image © 2026 DreamWorks Animation

The Shrek 5 teaser trailer shows a big return for the Shrek film series after Shrek Forever and the first movie in the DreamWorks universe. This movie has family life, chaos, and comedy all in one. Shrek and Donkey go on a new adventure with Fiona.

According to the teaser trailer released by Deadline Hollywood, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will all be back as main cast members. It takes place in a new generation, with Felicia, Fergus, and Farkle, after the time of the ogre triplets.

The teaser sets the mood for a modern movie for theaters where friendship, change, and coming back all come together. Fans will learn how the ogre family changes over time and how they relate to events from the franchise.

Why Does the Shrek 5 Teaser Feel Like a Return to Classic Shrek?

Image © 2026 DreamWorks Animation

Dreamworks’ storybook-style intro to the teaser goes over the history of Shrek and Donkey. Cartoon character Donkey, voiced by Eddie Murphy, makes jokes during the story, similar to how they do it on Saturday Night Live. Cameron Diaz plays Fiona, and Mike Myers plays Shrek again. After starting in a swamp, the story moves to a bigger city called.

Shrek 5 teaser: Introduces updated animation and a refreshed look for classic characters.

Introduces updated animation and a refreshed look for classic characters. Dreamworks: Confirms the film is directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon.

Confirms the film is directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon. Franchise return: Brings back familiar characters like Pinocchio, pigs, wolves, the king, and the gang.

Brings back familiar characters like Pinocchio, pigs, wolves, the king, and the gang. Story change: Shows Shrek and Donkey adjusting to a new life beyond the swamp.

Shows Shrek and Donkey adjusting to a new life beyond the swamp. Theme of love: Focuses on family bonds, friendship, and accepting change.

How Does Shrek’s Family End Up in Big-City Chaos?

Image © 2026 DreamWorks Animation

While traveling with their sons, Fergus and Farkle, Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey start the adventure. Elena Zendaya voices their daughter Felicita, who brings a new generation to the story. Unexpected dangers await the group in the city, and they end up in jail, which is a major comedy moment in the movie.

Jail scene: The group is arrested after their journey turns into chaos.

The group is arrested after their journey turns into chaos. Comedy tone: Donkey keeps singing and joking even while in jail.

Donkey keeps singing and joking even while in jail. Deadline Hollywood: Confirms the Frozen parody and major plot twists.

Confirms the Frozen parody and major plot twists. Installment growth: Expands the Shrek franchise into a new family-focused era.

Expands the Shrek franchise into a new family-focused era. Characters: Includes appearances from Puss in Boots, boots, pinocchio, and Wolf Gang.

How does Shrek 5 connect family and legacy?

Image © 2026 DreamWorks Animation

This part of Shrek 5 shows how the future and the present are linked in the story. It develops ideas from Last Wish and continues themes from Shrek Forever After. Ralph Dorfman and Conrad Vernon oversaw the co-production, which kept the original tone while adding new elements to the style. What matters is how the ogre family changes and grows over time.

Puss in Boots: Links the spin-off movies back into the main franchise story.

Links the spin-off movies back into the main franchise story. Voice cast: Features Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and other returning actors.

Features Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and other returning actors. Production head: Dreamworks prepares the film for a June theatrical release.

Dreamworks prepares the film for a June theatrical release. Emotional tone: Explores love, loss, and learning to accept change in life.

Explores love, loss, and learning to accept change in life. Future setup: Suggests more adventures for Shrek and friends beyond this installment.

Final Thoughts

The long-running DreamWorks franchise will continue with Shrek 5, which is set to come out in theaters in 2027. It will follow Shrek Forever and the last Wish spin-off. Reports say the delay to 2027 is because of changes to the animation, planning for the franchise, and the timing of production.

Along with Shrek’s sons Fergus and Farkle, the movie brings back Fiona, Donkey, and Felicia, who is played by Zendaya. Even though Shrek 6 hasn’t been officially announced, the future of the franchise is being talked about, which shows that people really want the ogre story to continue.

Basically, Shrek 5 tries to find a balance between old favorites and a new family-focused direction that shows how the characters’ lives change over time.

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