Slow Horses Season 6 finally has a release date, as Jackson Lamb’s team gets trapped in revenge, danger, and another messy MI5 fight again soon.
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Apple TV will start Season 6 on September 16, 2026, with six weekly episodes leading to the finale on October 21 for fans worldwide soon.
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The new story puts Slough House on the run after Diana Taverner pulls the team into a dangerous game of payback and survival in London.
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First look photos show Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Christopher Chung, Tom Brooke, and newcomer Lenny Rush in tense new moments ahead soon.
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Season 6 takes inspiration from Joe Country and Slough House, bringing more spy danger, sharp humor, London chaos, and messy MI5 politics for viewers again.
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Lenny Rush joins the cast in a mystery role, adding fresh energy as returning agents face threats across Slough House and Regent’s Park this season.
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Want every Slow Horses Season 6 clue? Read the article for release news, first look photos, cast updates, and Jackson Lamb’s next mission ahead now.
Image © 2026 Apple TV