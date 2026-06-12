Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as First Look Teases Lamb’s Team on the Run

The release date for Slow Horses season 6 has been set. The new season will start on Apple TV on September 16, 2026, and consists of six episodes that will air every week until October 21, 2026.

Diana Taverner traps Jackson Lamb’s team in a dangerous revenge plot, and they have to run away. Members of the season’s cast include Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, and newcomer Lenny Rush.

When Is Slow Horses Season 6 Releasing and What’s New?

Image © 2026 Apple TV

Slow Horses season 6 will be available on Apple TV starting September 16, 2026. Before October 21, one episode of the sixth season will come out every week. In this season, Jackson Lamb and his Slough House team get caught up in a game of revenge and survival with very high stakes.

Image © 2026 Apple TV

Apple TV has said that the sixth season of Slow Horses will start streaming on September 16, 2026. This season won’t be released all at once. The Apple TV will instead use a format called “weekly drop.”

Premiere date: Slow Horses season 6 starts on September 16, 2026 .

Slow Horses season 6 starts on . Episode count: The sixth season has six episodes.

The sixth season has six episodes. Release schedule: One episode will stream weekly through October 21, 2026.

One episode will stream weekly through October 21, 2026. Where to watch: The new season will stream only on Apple TV.

What Is the Story of Slow Horses Season 6?

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Joe Country and Slough House, the sixth and seventh books in Mick Herron’s series, are used as inspiration for the new season. The story puts Jackson Lamb’s crew in danger when Diana Taverner gets them involved in a fight that could kill them.

Main plot: The Slow Horses go on the run after being caught in a dangerous revenge plot.

The Slow Horses go on the run after being caught in a dangerous revenge plot. Book connection: The season adapts Joe Country and Slough House.

The season adapts Joe Country and Slough House. Key setting: The story will likely move between Slough House, Regent’s Park, and London’s streets.

The story will likely move between Slough House, Regent’s Park, and London’s streets. Reader value: Viewers should expect more spy drama, sharp humor, and messy MI5 politics.

What Do the First Look Images Reveal?

Image © 2026 Apple TV

Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden plays River Cartwright, and Lenny Rush is with Christopher Chung’s character, Roddy Ho. The first look photos were released by Apple TV. The pictures prove that both old and new characters will be important to the season.

Returning faces: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Christopher Chung, and Tom Brooke appear in the new photos.

Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Christopher Chung, and Tom Brooke appear in the new photos. New cast member: Lenny Rush joins the cast, though his role is still being kept secret.

Lenny Rush joins the cast, though his role is still being kept secret. Story clue: The images suggest the team is facing unusual circumstances and a more action-packed adventure.

The images suggest the team is facing unusual circumstances and a more action-packed adventure. Why it matters: The photos give fans their first real look at the tone, cast, and tension of the new season.

Final Thoughts

Slow Horses season 6 looks like it will be another great installment of one of Apple TV’s most popular shows. Following on from the end of the fourth season, the sixth season continues the story of Jackson Lamb and the Slough House team. It features a star-studded cast, both new and returning characters, and a new mission that is full of danger.

Based on the sixth and seventh books, Joe Country and Slough House, the story is about Jackson Lamb’s crew getting caught in a game with deadly stakes that has to do with politics and revenge. Fans can already see returning characters and newcomer Lenny Rush thanks to new photos released by Apple TV before the show’s premiere.

As Slow Horses season 6 gets ready to stream, fans can look forward to another exciting adventure full of surprises, sharp humor, and high-stakes spying.

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