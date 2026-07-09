Solo Leveling Ragnarok manhwa remains on hiatus, but the story is not canceled as Suho’s next chapter keeps fans waiting for official news today now.

Image © 2024 Redice Studio / Kakao Entertainment

Solo Leveling Ragnarok Manhwa Hiatus Update Explained

New weekly chapters are paused right now, so readers should avoid random dates online and wait for updates from official platforms or publishers today now.

Image © 2024 Redice Studio / Kakao Entertainment

Solo Leveling Ragnarok Still Has No Return Date Yet

The biggest confirmed update is Volume 1’s English print release on July 21, 2026, giving fans something real while the manhwa rests today now again.

Image © 2024 Redice Studio / Kakao Entertainment

English Print Release Gives Fans One Confirmed Date Now

Ragnarok follows Sung Suho, the son of Sung Jinwoo and Cha Haein, as monsters, Gates, and hidden powers pull him toward danger again now today.

Image © 2024 Redice Studio / Kakao Entertainment

Sung Suho Carries Jinwoo’s Dangerous Legacy Forward

Sung Jinwoo is alive and fighting a larger war, but Ragnarok mainly focuses on Suho learning power, fear, duty, and family secrets alone now today.

Image © 2024 Redice Studio / Kakao Entertainment

Sung Jinwoo Is Alive But Suho Leads Ragnarok Today Now

The article says the main illustrator is entering military service, so another artist will handle the third season of the manhwa moving forward after that.

Image © 2024 Redice Studio / Kakao Entertainment

New Illustrator Change Could Shape Future Chapters Too

Want every Solo Leveling Ragnarok clue? Read the article for hiatus status, print release details, Jinwoo updates, Suho’s story, and future manhwa news today now.

Read The Full Solo Leveling Ragnarok Hiatus Update

Image © 2024 Redice Studio / Kakao Entertainment