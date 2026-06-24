Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Is Not Over, But the Manhwa Return Still Has a Catch

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is still moving, but fans should know the real update. The webtoon is on hiatus, with no confirmed return date yet. The next confirmed release is the English print edition, which arrives on July 21, 2026.

This sequel follows Sung Suho, the son of Sung Jinwoo and Cha Haein, as new Gates, monsters, and hidden powers pull him into his father’s dangerous legacy, changing the franchise’s future for readers everywhere now in a fresh, exciting way again.

Is Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Still Going?

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Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is still active, but the manhwa is currently on pause. The Ragnarok manga is based on a finished web novel, so the story already has a clear direction. It launched on January 6, 2024, with a release rate of 3 chapters per week, but readers now need to wait for official updates.

Is Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Still On Hiatus In 2026?

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’s second season has only 20 chapters. It ended before the next major update from REDICE Studio. Chapter 69 was expected by some readers in May or June 2026, but fans should still follow official sources before trusting any comment, bot post, or leak.

Current Status: The sequel is not canceled, but new chapters are not being released weekly right now.

The sequel is not canceled, but new chapters are not being released weekly right now. Reader Warning: Do not treat every online comment as fact, especially when no official source is displayed.

Do not treat every online comment as fact, especially when no official source is displayed. Best Move: Skip unconfirmed release dates and check trusted platforms before reading Solo Leveling updates.

The biggest confirmed update is the English print release while the manhwa remains on break. For fans who started with the first season of the anime, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is basically the next big story to follow after the original.

Print Update: Volume 1 is set for release on July 21, 2026.

Volume 1 is set for release on July 21, 2026. Fan Response: About 73% of reviews are positive, but many readers still describe the sequel as mediocre.

About 73% of reviews are positive, but many readers still describe the sequel as mediocre. Common Concern: Some users feel the writing has become worse compared to the original Solo Leveling.

Are Ragnarok And Solo Leveling Connected?

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Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is not a prequel. It is a sequel set after the original story. It follows Sung Suho as the new protagonist, while the world becomes bigger, darker, and more connected to threats across many universes.

Is Solo Leveling: Ragnarok A Canon Sequel To Solo Leveling?

The connection is clear because Sung Suho is the son of Sung Jinwoo and Cha Haein. His life changes when monsters return, his powers begin to awaken, and a Shadow Dungeon pulls him closer to his father’s legacy.

Main Connection: Sung Jinwoo’s choices still affect Earth’s existence and the future of the world.

Sung Jinwoo’s choices still affect Earth’s existence and the future of the world. Story Direction: Ragnarok follows a new generation without removing the value of the original.

Ragnarok follows a new generation without removing the value of the original. Bigger Threat: The sequel expands the story with multiversal war, hidden gods, and stronger enemies.

Why Does Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Focus On Sung Suho Instead Of Sung Jinwoo?

Sung Suho gives the sequel a fresh journey. He initially appears like a normal student, but the story slowly shows why his bloodline matters. This makes the sequel easier to follow for new readers and longtime fans.

New Lead: Suho must conquer fear, power, and family secrets on his own.

Suho must conquer fear, power, and family secrets on his own. Father’s Legacy: Sung Jinwoo remains the standard that other characters compare Suho to.

Sung Jinwoo remains the standard that other characters compare Suho to. Reading Tip: Do not skip Suho’s beginning because it explains the wider world of Ragnarok.

Is Sung Jinwoo Alive In Solo Leveling: Ragnarok?

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Yes, Sung Jinwoo is alive in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. He is no longer just the Hunter fans knew from the original story. He is now the absolute ruler of the universe and is fighting a multiversal war tied to death, survival, and Earth’s future.

Where Is Sung Jinwoo During Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Manga?

Sung Jinwoo is away because the scale of the story is much larger now. He is protecting reality from forces that could destroy more than one universe. His absence also gives Sung Suho space to grow as the main character.

Jinwoo’s Role: He protects the world from threats beyond Earth.

He protects the world from threats beyond Earth. Main Stakes: His war may decide whether Earth’s existence can survive.

His war may decide whether Earth’s existence can survive. Simple Summary: Jinwoo is alive, but Ragnarok is mainly Suho’s story.

How Does Jinwoo’s Absence Shape Suho’s Journey?

Suho’s journey works because he cannot depend on his father. He has to learn about power, loss, danger, and responsibility through his own battles. Fans may want to hear more about Jinwoo, but Suho’s struggle gives the sequel its own identity.

Character Growth: Suho faces monsters before fully understanding his role.

Suho faces monsters before fully understanding his role. Emotional Hook: His parents’ absence adds fear, mystery, and purpose to the story.

His parents’ absence adds fear, mystery, and purpose to the story. What To Expect: Jinwoo’s return should matter to the plot, but it should not replace Suho.

How Powerful Is Sung Jinwoo In Ragnarok?

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Sung Jinwoo is still the power ceiling in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. He is not just a strong Hunter; he is tied to death, survival, and threats across universes. That is why his role feels pretty massive, even when the story gives Sung Suho time.

Is Sung Jinwoo Still The Strongest Character In Solo Leveling: Ragnarok?

Yeah, Jinwoo still feels like the strongest figure. The author shows him as a ruler fighting a multiversal war, while Suho is still taking steps in his journey.

Power Scale: Jinwoo can face enemies beyond normal monsters, Gates, and dungeon-level threats.

Jinwoo can face enemies beyond normal monsters, Gates, and dungeon-level threats. Story Value: His power gives the plot a reason to run beyond Earth and divine conflicts.

His power gives the plot a reason to run beyond Earth and divine conflicts. Reader Takeaway: Fans are free to agree or disagree on rankings, but the content treats Jinwoo as the top standard.

How Do Jinwoo’s Powers Compare To Suho’s New Abilities?

Jinwoo’s style is built on isolated dominance. He can take action alone, control shadows, and end battles fast. Suho is a bit different because his powers are made for teamwork and growth.

Jinwoo’s Style: He wins through shadow command, speed, and battlefield control.

He wins through shadow command, speed, and battlefield control. Suho’s Style: He must learn when to fight alone and when to share the fight.

He must learn when to fight alone and when to share the fight. Production Note: The main illustrator is entering South Korean military service, and another illustrator will handle the third season.

The main illustrator is entering South Korean military service, and another illustrator will handle the third season. Series Contrast: Solo Leveling follows a zero-to-hero path, while Record of Ragnarok uses a tournament format about stopping divine extermination, not a live action setup.

Final Thoughts

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok gives fans a bigger story after the original rise of Sung Jinwoo. Solo Leveling explores the world of Hunters, while Ragnarok expands the threat with divine extermination, mythological entities, and wider universe lore.

Sung Jinwoo starts as the weakest E-Rank Hunter, while Sung Suho begins as a child prodigy with incredible powers. Both protagonists use Shadow Monarch powers to command legions of shadows, but Suho’s path adds teamwork and shadow-weapon crafting.

Some pages may fill in more details about Jin Woo, Jin, and the sequel’s new features, but the main appeal is clear: Ragnarok keeps the legacy alive while pushing the story forward for new readers and longtime fans.

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