Stick Season 2 is closer than ever after filming wrapped, as Pryce and Santi’s golf journey heads into editing with fresh Apple TV hope now.

Stick Season 2 Release Hope

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No Date From Apple Yet

Apple TV has not shared an official premiere date yet, but the article says a 2026 release is possible after filming wrapped recently for fans.

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Creator Jason Keller said production is finished and post-production is underway, meaning editing, sound, music, and final work are happening before release soon for fans.

Post-Production Is Underway

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Owen Wilson returns as Pryce Cahill, the former golfer trying to guide Santi while still facing his own doubts, past, and second chance again too.

Pryce Cahill Returns

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Santi Wheeler’s story stays important as the young golf talent faces more pressure, bigger dreams, family questions, and the cost of success this season ahead.

Santi’s Journey Gets Bigger

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Rex Linn, Sasha Alexander, Missi Pyle, Billy Zane, and John Higgins join the world, while familiar faces help keep the story warm too again soon.

New Cast Adds Fresh Fun

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Want every Stick Season 2 clue? Read the article for filming updates, release news, new cast details, and Pryce and Santi’s next steps now ahead.

Read The Full Stick Season 2 Update

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