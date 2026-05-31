Stick Season 2 Gets Big Release Update After Filming Wraps

Stick season 2 is coming, but Apple TV+ has not announced an official release date yet. The good news is that creator Jason Keller said production is finished and post-production is now underway, making a 2026 release possible.

The new season will bring back Owen Wilson’s Pryce Cahill and continue Santi’s golf journey. It will also add new cast members, including Rex Linn, Sasha Alexander, and Missi Pyle, giving fans more to watch for.

Image © 2025 Apple TV+

Stick Season 2 now feels closer, but Apple TV+ has not announced an official release date. The latest update came from series creator Jason Keller, who said production is finished and post-production is underway.

This means the team is now editing, adding music, fixing sound, and preparing the season for release. Apple TV addressed the renewal in July after the first season finale, and Apple TV suggests the next chapter will bring more heart, laughs, and new characters.

Image © 2025 Apple TV+

Series creator Jason Keller gave the clearest comment so far. He said the team is done filming and hopes the show will be released sooner rather than later. This does not confirm a summer date, but it gives fans hope that the next episode batch may arrive without a long wait.

Release Status: Apple TV+ has not confirmed an exact release date, so any account claiming a final premiere day should be checked carefully.

Apple TV+ has not confirmed an exact release date, so any account claiming a final premiere day should be checked carefully. Production Update: Stick Season 2 has moved from filming into post-production, which is one of the final stages before release.

Stick Season 2 has moved from filming into post-production, which is one of the final stages before release. Reader Takeaway: The “release sooner” clue is good news, but Apple TV+ still controls the official schedule.

The “release sooner” clue is good news, but Apple TV+ still controls the official schedule. What To Watch Next: A trailer, premiere month, and episode count will be the best tools for tracking the rollout.

New Cast Members Could Expand Pryce And Santi’s World

Image © 2025 Apple TV+

The cast news makes the update more exciting. Deadline reported new recurring players, while earlier updates also listed Billy Zane and John Higgins for Season 2. These new names matter because they can expand the story beyond Pryce, Santi Wheeler, and the golf course.

Pryce And Santi’s Golf Journey Remains The Heart Of Season 2

Image © 2025 Apple TV+

The first season worked because it was not only about hitting a golf ball. It followed a struggling former golfer, a talented kid, and a messy road-trip family trying to find confidence again. Season 2 can build on the finale by giving Pryce, Santi Wheeler, Elena Wheeler, Zero Duffy, and other characters more room to grow.

Pryce’s Story: Pryce may face pressure to return to serious golf after years of doubt and personal setbacks.

Pryce may face pressure to return to serious golf after years of doubt and personal setbacks. Santi’s Journey: Santi Wheeler could deal with more attention, family pressure, and the cost of being a gifted young player.

Santi Wheeler could deal with more attention, family pressure, and the cost of being a gifted young player. Elena’s Role: Elena Wheeler can keep the story grounded through her worries, choices, and bond with Santi.

Elena Wheeler can keep the story grounded through her worries, choices, and bond with Santi. Bigger Story Circle: Duffy, Zero Duffy, Amber Linn, Clark Ross, and other characters can make the stakes feel sharper.

Final Thoughts

Stick season 2 gives fans a clear reason to keep rooting for Pryce, Santi, Elena, Zero, and Mitts. Apple TV+ has renewed the show, but it has not confirmed a release date yet. The story can move forward with more fun golf moments, deep character turns, and a lighter thread about second chances.

Pryce still has room to grow as a coach, while Santi can learn what success means beyond one great round. The future also feels bigger with new cast names and a wider world around the team.

Even with ads, writing updates, and wild fan talk, viewers can largely agree this series can create a warm story about a found family, pressure, and a son chasing his own path.

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