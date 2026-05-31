Stick Season 2 Gets Big Release Update After Filming Wraps

by | May 31, 2026

Updated: May 31, 2026
Stick Season 2 Gets Big Release Update After Filming Wraps

Stick season 2 is coming, but Apple TV+ has not announced an official release date yet. The good news is that creator Jason Keller said production is finished and post-production is now underway, making a 2026 release possible.

The new season will bring back Owen Wilson’s Pryce Cahill and continue Santi’s golf journey. It will also add new cast members, including Rex Linn, Sasha Alexander, and Missi Pyle, giving fans more to watch for.

Stick Season 2 Update Moves Apple TV+ Return Closer

Marc Maron as Mitts smiles during a quiet scene from Stick season 1

Image © 2025 Apple TV+

Stick Season 2 now feels closer, but Apple TV+ has not announced an official release date. The latest update came from series creator Jason Keller, who said production is finished and post-production is underway. 

This means the team is now editing, adding music, fixing sound, and preparing the season for release. Apple TV addressed the renewal in July after the first season finale, and Apple TV suggests the next chapter will bring more heart, laughs, and new characters.

Jason Keller’s Filming Update Points To Progress

Mariana Treviño as Elena talks with Marc Maron as Mitts by the lake in Stick season 1

Image © 2025 Apple TV+

Series creator Jason Keller gave the clearest comment so far. He said the team is done filming and hopes the show will be released sooner rather than later. This does not confirm a summer date, but it gives fans hope that the next episode batch may arrive without a long wait.

  • Release Status: Apple TV+ has not confirmed an exact release date, so any account claiming a final premiere day should be checked carefully.
  • Production Update: Stick Season 2 has moved from filming into post-production, which is one of the final stages before release.
  • Reader Takeaway: The “release sooner” clue is good news, but Apple TV+ still controls the official schedule.
  • What To Watch Next: A trailer, premiere month, and episode count will be the best tools for tracking the rollout.

New Cast Members Could Expand Pryce And Santi’s World

Owen Wilson as Pryce talks with Peter Dager as Santi on the golf course in Stick season 1

Image © 2025 Apple TV+

The cast news makes the update more exciting. Deadline reported new recurring players, while earlier updates also listed Billy Zane and John Higgins for Season 2. These new names matter because they can expand the story beyond Pryce, Santi Wheeler, and the golf course.

Pryce And Santi’s Golf Journey Remains The Heart Of Season 2

Judy Greer as Amber-Linn smiles beside Owen Wilson as Pryce in Stick series

Image © 2025 Apple TV+

The first season worked because it was not only about hitting a golf ball. It followed a struggling former golfer, a talented kid, and a messy road-trip family trying to find confidence again. Season 2 can build on the finale by giving Pryce, Santi Wheeler, Elena Wheeler, Zero Duffy, and other characters more room to grow.

  • Pryce’s Story: Pryce may face pressure to return to serious golf after years of doubt and personal setbacks.
  • Santi’s Journey: Santi Wheeler could deal with more attention, family pressure, and the cost of being a gifted young player.
  • Elena’s Role: Elena Wheeler can keep the story grounded through her worries, choices, and bond with Santi.
  • Bigger Story Circle: Duffy, Zero Duffy, Amber Linn, Clark Ross, and other characters can make the stakes feel sharper.

Final Thoughts

Stick season 2 gives fans a clear reason to keep rooting for Pryce, Santi, Elena, Zero, and Mitts. Apple TV+ has renewed the show, but it has not confirmed a release date yet. The story can move forward with more fun golf moments, deep character turns, and a lighter thread about second chances.

Pryce still has room to grow as a coach, while Santi can learn what success means beyond one great round. The future also feels bigger with new cast names and a wider world around the team.

Even with ads, writing updates, and wild fan talk, viewers can largely agree this series can create a warm story about a found family, pressure, and a son chasing his own path.

FAQs

Will There Be A Season 2 Of Stick?

Yes, Apple TV+ renewed Stick for Season 2 in July 2025, so the story will continue after the first season finale.

Where Can I Watch Stick Season 2?

Stick Season 2 will stream on Apple TV+ once it is released, but Apple has not announced the official premiere date yet.

How Many Episodes Are In Stick?

Stick Season 1 has 10 episodes, but Apple TV+ has not confirmed the Season 2 episode count yet.

How Old Is Santi In Stick?

Santi Wheeler is a 17-year-old golf prodigy in Stick, and Peter Dager plays the character.

Is Stick Based On A True Story?

No, Stick is not based on a true story; it is a fictional sports comedy series created by Jason Keller for Apple TV+.

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