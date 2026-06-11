Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 brings Maggie and Cal fresh trouble as Liam returns, Netflix date arrives fast, and the campground faces big changes ahead soon.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Cal Trouble

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Netflix Date Is Set

Season 4 starts streaming on Netflix in the USA and Canada on June 30, 2026, only days after its CW finale for fans waiting now.

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Maggie keeps trying to rebuild her life in Nova Scotia, but her past returns and makes her future with Cal much harder this season again.

Maggie’s Past Returns

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Liam’s return adds tension between Maggie and Cal, forcing them to face old pain, new doubts, and questions about what they truly want this season.

Liam Adds New Tension

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Scott Patterson’s exit as Sully makes Season 4 feel different, as Maggie’s family story changes after three emotional seasons with her father this season now.

Sully’s Exit Changes Things

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Ben, Frank, Edna, Tracy, and Rafe may help show how the campground community reacts as Maggie’s choices affect everyone around her this season in town.

Campground Drama Grows

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Want every Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 clue? Read the article for Netflix date news, cast changes, Liam drama, and Maggie and Cal updates right now.

Read The Full Sullivan’s Crossing Update

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