Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 brings Maggie and Cal fresh trouble as Liam returns, Netflix date arrives fast, and the campground faces big changes ahead soon.
Image © 2025 Netflix
Season 4 starts streaming on Netflix in the USA and Canada on June 30, 2026, only days after its CW finale for fans waiting now.
Image © 2025 Netflix
Maggie keeps trying to rebuild her life in Nova Scotia, but her past returns and makes her future with Cal much harder this season again.
Image © 2025 Netflix
Liam’s return adds tension between Maggie and Cal, forcing them to face old pain, new doubts, and questions about what they truly want this season.
Image © 2025 Netflix
Scott Patterson’s exit as Sully makes Season 4 feel different, as Maggie’s family story changes after three emotional seasons with her father this season now.
Image © 2025 Netflix
Ben, Frank, Edna, Tracy, and Rafe may help show how the campground community reacts as Maggie’s choices affect everyone around her this season in town.
Image © 2025 Netflix
Want every Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 clue? Read the article for Netflix date news, cast changes, Liam drama, and Maggie and Cal updates right now.
Image © 2025 Netflix