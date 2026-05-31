Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Hits Netflix Days After Finale

On June 30, 2026, Netflix will finally get Sullivan’s Crossing season 4. The new season comes soon after its CW run, and Maggie, Cal, and Sully will face many changes.

Maggie’s past is coming back to change her future, so fans can expect more romance, family problems, and emotional turns. Maggie’s character may also feel the weight of what has been missing. Here is what to know about the release date, story updates, and cast.

Will Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Arrive on Netflix Sooner Than Expected?

Image © 2025 Netflix

Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 will be available on Netflix in the USA and Canada on June 30, 2026. This is sooner than expected. When the new season starts in April on The CW, it quickly moves to streaming. It’s about neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan’s journey to rebuild her life in Nova Scotia while facing her painful past and keeping her relationship with Cal safe.

Netflix confirmed the date through its schedule for June 30, 2026. Fans don’t have to wait long after the show ends, so this is important.

Release date: Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 starts streaming on Netflix on June 30, 2026 .

Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 starts streaming on Netflix on . Premiere timeline: The season premiered on The CW in April 2026 after first airing on CTV in Canada.

The season premiered on The CW in April 2026 after first airing on CTV in Canada. Why it matters: The quick Netflix release helps more viewers catch up without a long break.

The quick Netflix release helps more viewers catch up without a long break. Key points: Netflix appears to see the show as a strong comfort drama for fans of Virgin River.

Why is Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 generating so much buzz right now?

The show is getting more popular because it has love, family problems, and small-town drama all in one. Morgan Kohan’s Maggie Sullivan is still trying to figure out her life, her job, and her feelings for Cal. Chad Michael Murray is back as Cal, and Maggie’s ex-husband Liam adds to the tension.

Main conflict: Ex-husband Liam returns and forces Maggie and Cal to face the truth about their relationship.

Ex-husband Liam returns and forces Maggie and Cal to face the truth about their relationship. Love triangle: Liam’s return may turn Maggie’s complicated present into a deeper emotional struggle.

Liam’s return may turn Maggie’s complicated present into a deeper emotional struggle. Setting appeal: The Nova Scotia campground gives the show a peaceful feel, even when the plot becomes heavy.

The Nova Scotia campground gives the show a peaceful feel, even when the plot becomes heavy. Viewer interest: Fans watching earlier seasons may see this as Netflix’s next Virgin River-style hit.

What major cast and story changes are coming in Sullivan’s Crossing season 4?

Big changes happen to Maggie and the people around her in Season 4. Scott Patterson leaves after three seasons, but Roma Roth stays in charge of the story. Patterson used to play Maggie’s estranged father, Sully, so his absence may change how emotional the season is.

Scott Patterson: Reports differ on Patterson’s exit, with some pointing to creative issues and others saying Sully’s story ends with Helen Culver.

Reports differ on Patterson’s exit, with some pointing to creative issues and others saying Sully’s story ends with Helen Culver. Maggie and Cal: Their relationship faces a rocky start as Liam’s return brings old pain back into Maggie’s life.

Their relationship faces a rocky start as Liam’s return brings old pain back into Maggie’s life. Supporting cast: Ben, Frank, Edna, Tracy, and Rafe may help show how the campground community reacts to Maggie’s choices.

Ben, Frank, Edna, Tracy, and Rafe may help show how the campground community reacts to Maggie’s choices. Story direction: The season may focus on hope, peace, and whether Maggie can finally break free from her painful past.

Final Thoughts

As more people stream the hit drama after its April premiere, Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 keeps picking up speed. There are bigger problems in relationships, sad family moments, and more questions about Maggie and Cal’s future in the new episodes. The show will also be very different from now on since Scott Patterson has left.

Fans of comfort dramas like Virgin River or Northern Lights may want to keep watching as the story goes on now that Netflix has made the show available in more countries.

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