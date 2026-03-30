Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 returns with new drama for Maggie. The season premieres April 20, 2026 on The CW, and her past changes everything again.
Image © 2026 Michael Tompkins/Fremantle
Canadian fans got Season 4 first. CTV premiered the new season on March 22, 2026, giving viewers an early look before the United States.
Image © 2026 Michael Tompkins/Fremantle
Season 4 changes nights on The CW. Instead of Wednesday, the show now airs Mondays, giving the romantic drama a fresh weekly schedule.
Image © 2025 Jessie Redmond/Fremantle
The new season begins right after Season 3 ended. Liam’s arrival still shakes the crossing, and Maggie must deal with hard new problems.
Image © 2026 Michael Tompkins/Fremantle
The first look shows Maggie facing Cal and Liam. Her past with Liam and her present with Cal create the main conflict now.
Image © 2026 Michael Tompkins/Fremantle
Fans can watch on CTV in Canada and The CW in America. Episodes also stream later on the CW app and Crave.
Image © 2025 Jessie Redmond/Fremantle
Want more Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 details? Read the full article for release news, teaser clues, schedule changes, and where to watch weekly.
Image © 2025 Jessie Redmond/Fremantle