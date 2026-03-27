Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Sets CW Return Date With Monday Schedule Change

The Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 release date is now confirmed, with fans surprised by the announcement that it premieres on Monday, April 20, 2026 on The CW. The new season already debuted earlier in Canada on March 22, 2026 on CTV.

After the season 3 finale, Maggie will have to deal with new problems with Cal and Liam. This update sets the stage for what will happen next.

When Does Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Come Out?

Image © 2026 Michael Tompkins/Fremantle

Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 release date is here with a clear schedule change that fans have been waiting for. The new season picks up right where season 3 left off. Maggie, Cal, and Liam are in charge of the next part of the romantic drama.

The release date for Season 4 of Sullivan’s Crossing has been set for both Canada and the United States, though there will be a small delay in each country. It also moves to a different day on The CW for the cross-season, which is different from its usual time slot.

Canada Release Date: CTV premiered the new season on March 22, 2026.

CTV premiered the new season on March 22, 2026. U.S. Release Date: The CW release date is Monday, April 20 2026, marking the official return for U.S. fans.

The CW release date is Monday, April 20 2026, marking the official return for U.S. fans. Weekly Episodes: Each episode follows a weekly rollout, continuing the structure established in Sullivan’s Crossing season history.

Each episode follows a weekly rollout, continuing the structure established in Sullivan’s Crossing season history. Monday Schedule: Season 4 shifts from Wednesday to Monday on The CW, a notable change for tv viewers.

Season 4 shifts from Wednesday to Monday on The CW, a notable change for tv viewers. Season Continuation: The story picks up right after season 3, continuing the fallout from Liam’s arrival at the crossing.

Where To Watch

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 is available across tv and streaming platforms depending on region, giving fans many ways to watch. The series continues its reach through CTV, The CW, and digital options like the CW app and other services.

CTV Broadcast: Canadian viewers can watch on CTV and stream the next day on Crave as part of the official release.

Canadian viewers can watch on CTV and stream the next day on Crave as part of the official release. The CW Network: U.S. audiences can watch weekly episodes on The CW starting April on Monday nights.

U.S. audiences can watch weekly episodes on The CW starting April on Monday nights. CW App Streaming: Episodes are available on the CW app after airing, allowing fans to stream anytime.

Episodes are available on the CW app after airing, allowing fans to stream anytime. Netflix Availability: Previous seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing are already on Netflix, which keeps interest high for season 4.

Previous seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing are already on Netflix, which keeps interest high for season 4. Regional Access: Availability depends on location, so viewers may need the app or local tv service to watch the series.

First Look Teases Love Triangle Twist

The first look at Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 comes from The CW promo, giving a clear preview of what’s ahead. Maggie is stuck between her past with Liam and her present with Cal after the end of season 3.

First Look Promo: The CW released a teaser showing Maggie facing a choice between “the vow she made or the life she chose.”

The CW released a teaser showing Maggie facing a choice between “the vow she made or the life she chose.” Liam Reveal Continues: Liam’s return as Maggie’s husband drives the main conflict moving into season 4.

Liam’s return as Maggie’s husband drives the main conflict moving into season 4. Emotional Scenes: The teaser shows tension, including a tearful moment between Maggie and Liam.

The teaser shows tension, including a tearful moment between Maggie and Liam. Cal’s Reaction: Cal appears unsettled as Liam remains part of Maggie’s life at the crossing.

Cal appears unsettled as Liam remains part of Maggie’s life at the crossing. Core Conflict: The story focuses on Maggie choosing between her past and her current relationship.

Final Thoughts

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 keeps things simple but strong, as Maggie Sullivan’s life is finally taking shape before a shocking revelation changes everything. Maggie’s ex husband, played by Marcus Rosner, returns and upends Maggie’s life while Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray show a renewed commitment in Nova Scotia.

The teaser trailer hints at a new direction, and fans continue to leave more comments as they follow the release date update.

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