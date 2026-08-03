New Tangled set photos reveal Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, and Corona, but one bold design change has fans talking before Disney finally releases an official trailer.
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Teagan Croft appears with Rapunzel's famous long blonde hair, while her dress and tower bring beloved parts of the animated movie into Disney's new remake.
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Milo Manheim keeps Flynn's familiar outfit but adds facial hair and a rougher style, leading fans to debate whether the change still fits the character.
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Large sets in Spain show castle walls, Rapunzel's tower, and parts of Corona, suggesting Disney is using real locations instead of only digital backgrounds onscreen.
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Teagan Croft plays Rapunzel, Milo Manheim becomes Flynn, Kathryn Hahn joins as Mother Gothel, and Diego Luna appears in a role Disney has not revealed.
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Filming is underway, but Disney has not announced a trailer or release date, and these early set photos do not show the finished movie yet.
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Want every detail about the cast, costumes, Corona sets, fan reactions, and release news? Read the full article for the complete Tangled live-action update now.
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