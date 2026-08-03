New Tangled set photos reveal Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, and Corona, but one bold design change has fans talking before Disney finally releases an official trailer.

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Tangled First Look Reveals Rapunzel and Flynn at Last

Teagan Croft appears with Rapunzel's famous long blonde hair, while her dress and tower bring beloved parts of the animated movie into Disney's new remake.

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Rapunzel's Long Hair Comes to Life on the Film Set

Milo Manheim keeps Flynn's familiar outfit but adds facial hair and a rougher style, leading fans to debate whether the change still fits the character.

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Fans Are Split Over Flynn Rider's New Tangled Look

Large sets in Spain show castle walls, Rapunzel's tower, and parts of Corona, suggesting Disney is using real locations instead of only digital backgrounds onscreen.

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The Kingdom of Corona Is Being Built for Real Scenes

Teagan Croft plays Rapunzel, Milo Manheim becomes Flynn, Kathryn Hahn joins as Mother Gothel, and Diego Luna appears in a role Disney has not revealed.

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Meet the Cast Bringing Tangled's Famous Roles to Life

Filming is underway, but Disney has not announced a trailer or release date, and these early set photos do not show the finished movie yet.

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Disney Still Has Not Shared a Trailer or Release Date

Want every detail about the cast, costumes, Corona sets, fan reactions, and release news? Read the full article for the complete Tangled live-action update now.

What Tangled's First Set Photos Reveal About the Film

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