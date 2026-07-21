Tangled Live-Action First Look Reveals Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

Disney’s Tangled live-action remake is now filming in Spain, and new set photos offer the first look at Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider. The pictures show parts of the Kingdom of Corona, Rapunzel’s long blonde hair, and Flynn’s new outfit.

They also caused arguments about changes to the design. The upcoming movie hasn’t been given an official trailer or a release date by Disney yet.

First look at Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider on the set of Disney’s live-action ‘TANGLED’ film. https://t.co/lTxtiUcnm5 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 17, 2026

What Do the Tangled Live-Action First-Look Photos Reveal?

The Tangled live-action remake is officially filming in Spain, and the latest set photos give fans their first unofficial look at Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Although Disney has not shared an official trailer or official release date, the images reveal key details about the costumes, filming locations, and main cast.

They also show how the live-action adaptation stays close to Disney Animation’s original film while making a few noticeable design changes.

How Do Rapunzel and Flynn Rider Look in the Set Photos?

The leaked photos feature Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider filming scenes on detailed Kingdom of Corona sets. Since these images were taken during active production, they do not show the movie’s finished visual effects or final editing.

Although they have caused a lot of debate because fans are comparing the live-action designs to those in Disney’s Tangled. Many viewers are interested in how well the new film captures the true spirit of the animated film while bringing the beloved characters into live action.

First look: The photos reveal Rapunzel’s magical hair, Flynn Rider’s costume, the iconic tower, castle walls, and parts of the Kingdom of Corona.

The photos reveal Rapunzel’s magical hair, Flynn Rider’s costume, the iconic tower, castle walls, and parts of the Kingdom of Corona. Fan reactions: Online discussion has focused on Flynn Rider’s facial hair, Rapunzel’s costume colors, and how closely the characters match the original movie.

Online discussion has focused on Flynn Rider’s facial hair, Rapunzel’s costume colors, and how closely the characters match the original movie. What is confirmed: Disney has not announced an official release date, so these leaked photos should not be treated as official promotional images.

What Do the Kingdom of Corona Sets Reveal About Filming?

The photos from the set prove that filming is happening under the direction of Michael Gracey, who is best known for directing The Greatest Showman and Better Man. Reports also credit Jennifer Kaytin Robinson with writing the screenplay.

The reported cast includes Teagan Croft as Rapunzel, Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel, and Diego Luna in an undisclosed role. The large practical sets also suggest that Walt Disney Studios is building many real filming locations instead of relying only on computer-generated backgrounds.

Production update: Filming is taking place in Spain, while entertainment reports show the project moved through several development stages before production began.

Filming is taking place in Spain, while entertainment reports show the project moved through several development stages before production began. Creative team: Michael Gracey is directing, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson wrote the script, and Walt Disney Studios is producing Disney’s live-action remake.

Michael Gracey is directing, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson wrote the script, and Walt Disney Studios is producing Disney’s live-action remake. Original cast connection: Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy voiced the main characters in the animated film, while Kathryn Hahn has been confirmed as Mother Gothel in the live-action adaptation.

Why Is Flynn Rider’s New Look Dividing Fans?

Milo Manheim’s version of Flynn Rider has attracted attention because he appears with a mustache and a slightly rougher look than the animated character. Some fans think the updated style fits a realistic fantasy adventure, while others expected a closer copy of the original design.

His outfit still closely matches Disney’s Tangled, making the character easy to recognize. Since these are early production photos, lighting, makeup, visual effects, and editing could change his final appearance before the movie is released.

Updated design: Flynn Rider keeps his signature outfit but adds facial hair, creating one of the biggest visual differences from the animated film.

Flynn Rider keeps his signature outfit but adds facial hair, creating one of the biggest visual differences from the animated film. Why it may change: Leaked set photos do not include the movie’s finished lighting, color grading, or visual effects, so the final look could be different.

Leaked set photos do not include the movie’s finished lighting, color grading, or visual effects, so the final look could be different. What comes next: Disney is expected to share official images, trailers, and more production updates before announcing the movie’s official release date.

Final Thoughts

According to the most recent news, Disney’s live-action Tangled project is still going ahead, but many details have yet to be confirmed. After Disney announced the project, fans are now waiting for Walt Disney Studios to give them more information about the cast, the plot, and when the movie will come out.

The new adventure, which will be led by Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim, and Kathryn Hahn, is meant to be a tribute to the first movie while also bringing the beloved princess and her world to life. While waiting for that, the leaked set photos are the best way for fans to see what to expect.

FAQs