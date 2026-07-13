Tangled live action first look shows Rapunzel’s tower rising in Spain, giving Disney fans their clearest sign that the magical remake is finally filming now.
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Production is underway in Spain, with Alicante and Ciudad de la Luz Studios helping bring Rapunzel’s world into live action for Disney fans everywhere now.
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The tower set matters because Rapunzel’s story begins there, linking her magic hair, lonely life, and Mother Gothel’s control before adventure starts outside later soon.
Image © 2010 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Reports name Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, giving the remake two young stars to lead the fairy tale forward again.
Image © 2010 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Kathryn Hahn is reported as Mother Gothel, which could bring sharp humor, danger, and emotional tension to Rapunzel’s live action story this time soon again.
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Disney has not confirmed a release date yet, so fans should treat 2027 or 2028 talk as speculation until official news arrives soon from Disney.
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Want every Tangled live action clue? Read the article for tower photos, filming updates, cast news, release talk, and Disney remake details right now today.
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