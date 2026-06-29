Tangled Live Action First Look Shows Rapunzel’s Tower Rising as Disney Remake Begins Filming

Disney’s Tangled live action remake is finally moving forward, with production now underway in Spain and Rapunzel’s tower already being built. The film stars Teagan Croft as Rapunzel, Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, and Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel.

Disney has not announced an official release date yet, so any 2027 or 2028 talk is still speculation. For now, the biggest update is clear: filming has started, and the first signs of the magical remake are here for fans.

Tangled Live Action Begins Filming In Spain As Rapunzel’s Tower First Look Surfaces

Disney’s tangled live action remake is finally moving forward. Reports say production has started in Spain, with Alicante serving as a major filming base. The update is exciting because fans are now seeing real signs of progress, including Rapunzel’s tower being built for the new film.

Has Disney Officially Started Production On The Tangled Live Action Remake?

Yes, the project has officially started production in Spain. CBR reports that filming began in late June 2026 and may last around eight months. The live action film does not have an official release date yet, so any theater window remains unconfirmed.

Filming Base: The movie is filming in Alicante, Spain, with Ciudad de la Luz Studios used as a key production center.

The movie is filming in Alicante, Spain, with Ciudad de la Luz Studios used as a key production center. Reported Timeline: Filming is expected to last about eight months, according to reporting cited by CBR.

Filming is expected to last about eight months, according to reporting cited by CBR. Director: Michael Gracey, known for The Greatest Showman and Better Man, is directing the project.

Michael Gracey, known for The Greatest Showman and Better Man, is directing the project. Release Date: Disney has not confirmed when the new film will arrive in theaters.

What Do The First-Look Images Reveal About Rapunzel’s Tower?

The first-look updates show that Rapunzel’s tower is already being built. This matters because the tower is one of the most important places in the original film. It is where Rapunzel’s adventure begins, and it connects directly to her magical hair and life with Mother Gothel.

Tower Set: The set suggests Disney is using large, real-world builds to bring the animated film to life.

The set suggests Disney is using large, real-world builds to bring the animated film to life. Visual Style: The live action adaptation may use grounded versions of famous animated scenes.

The live action adaptation may use grounded versions of famous animated scenes. Story Potential: The movie could explore Rapunzel’s internal struggles more deeply.

The movie could explore Rapunzel’s internal struggles more deeply. Disney History: Walt Disney explored Rapunzel ideas decades ago, before Tangled became the 2010 animated film fans know today.

Why Are Rapunzel’s Haircut Photos Sparking Fan Theories of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider?

Photos of actress Teagan Croft with a short brown hairstyle have sparked fan theories. Viewers of Tangled know this look connects to a major moment involving Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Disney has not confirmed what the scene means, so it should be treated as a clue, not proof.

Official Cast: Reports list Teagan Croft as Rapunzel, Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, and Kathryn Hahn to play Mother Gothel.

Reports list Teagan Croft as Rapunzel, Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider, and Kathryn Hahn to play Mother Gothel. New Role: Diego Luna is reportedly joining the cast as a new character created for the remake.

Diego Luna is reportedly joining the cast as a new character created for the remake. Original Voices: Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi were the voice actors for Rapunzel and Flynn in the original film.

Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi were the voice actors for Rapunzel and Flynn in the original film. Box Office Legacy: Tangled was released on November 24, 2010, cost over $260 million, and earned $592.5 million worldwide at the box office.

Final Thoughts

Disney’s tangled live action remains in development, and the latest production updates show that the project is finally moving ahead. Fans now have more than rumors, with filming underway, cast announcements, and the first look at Rapunzel’s tower.

The remake also aims to feature new musical compositions while bringing the beloved princess back for a new generation. In the past, Glen Keane pitched the Tangled concept to Disney in 2001, and the project was originally called Rapunzel Unbraided in 2003 before becoming the animated classic.

While reports continue across the media, remember that Disney has not confirmed a release date yet. Keep an eye on official updates and watch for future trailers as the movie continues production.

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