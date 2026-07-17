Ted Lasso Season 4 brings Ted back to Richmond, where a new women’s football team gives him his biggest coaching challenge yet this year again.

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Ted Lasso Season 4 Return Puts Richmond In New Game

Apple TV is expected to premiere Season 4 on August 5, 2026, giving fans a clear date for Ted’s long-awaited Richmond return at last soon.

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Apple TV Sets Ted Lasso Season 4 August Return Date

Ted returns to coach a second division women’s team, adding fresh players, new pressure, and another chance to believe in Richmond again this season too.

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Ted Coaches Richmond Women In A Fresh Football Story

Rebecca, Roy, Beard, Keeley, Higgins, and other familiar faces are expected back, keeping the show’s humor, heart, and team spirit alive for fans again today.

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Rebecca Roy Beard And Keeley Keep Richmond Heart Alive

New cast members join the Richmond world, bringing fresh stories, different personalities, and new chances for Ted to help people grow through football again today.

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New Cast Members Help Build Richmond’s Next Chapter

Season 4 is reported to have ten episodes, giving Ted’s new team room for hard lessons, funny moments, and big wins together this time ahead.

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Ten Episodes Could Bring More Hope And Team Growth

Want every Ted Lasso Season 4 clue? Read the article for release news, cast updates, women’s team details, and Apple TV story hints today now.

Read The Full Ted Lasso Season 4 Return Update Today

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