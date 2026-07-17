Ted Lasso Season 4 brings Ted back to Richmond, where a new women’s football team gives him his biggest coaching challenge yet this year again.
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Apple TV is expected to premiere Season 4 on August 5, 2026, giving fans a clear date for Ted’s long-awaited Richmond return at last soon.
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Ted returns to coach a second division women’s team, adding fresh players, new pressure, and another chance to believe in Richmond again this season too.
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Rebecca, Roy, Beard, Keeley, Higgins, and other familiar faces are expected back, keeping the show’s humor, heart, and team spirit alive for fans again today.
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New cast members join the Richmond world, bringing fresh stories, different personalities, and new chances for Ted to help people grow through football again today.
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Season 4 is reported to have ten episodes, giving Ted’s new team room for hard lessons, funny moments, and big wins together this time ahead.
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Want every Ted Lasso Season 4 clue? Read the article for release news, cast updates, women’s team details, and Apple TV story hints today now.
Image © 2026 Apple TV