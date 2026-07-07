Ted Lasso Season 4: Everything We Know as Ted Returns to Coach a New Richmond Team

Ted Lasso season 4 is bringing AFC Richmond’s story back with new challenges, familiar faces, and a fresh football journey. The series returns on August 5, 2026, on Apple TV, where Ted will coach a women’s football team in Richmond.

This article tells fans everything they need to know about the next season before it comes out on streaming services. It includes new information about the cast, when it will be available, and any changes to the story.

What Do We Know About Ted Lasso Season 4 So Far?

Image © 2026 Apple TV

Ted Lasso season 4 picks up the story of AFC Richmond in a new way. Ted goes back to Richmond for the new season and takes on a new coaching challenge after the third season.

The new season follows Ted as he returns to Richmond and takes on a different coaching challenge. Hannah Waddingham has teased that the upcoming episodes will be special, while the series introduces a new team, new characters, and more emotional moments.

What Did Hannah Waddingham Tease About the New Season?

Hannah Waddingham talked about how excited she was for the next season and how great it would be to see the show continue. Her comments have increased fan interest, especially because Rebecca Welton remains an important part of the new storyline. The season keeps the same focus on teamwork, growth, and personal challenges.

Official teaser : The Ted Lasso season 4 teaser shows Ted’s return to Richmond and hints at the new women’s football team storyline

The Ted Lasso season 4 teaser shows Ted’s return to Richmond and hints at the new women’s football team storyline Cast tease: Hannah Waddingham praised the writing quality and hinted that fans can expect another strong season.

Hannah Waddingham praised the writing quality and hinted that fans can expect another strong season. New storyline: Ted returns to Richmond to coach a division women’s football team and face a different type of challenge.

Ted returns to Richmond to coach a division women’s football team and face a different type of challenge. Main theme: Ted and the team learn to leap before they look by taking chances and believing in their abilities.

Why Is Ted Returning to Richmond?

The new chapter is mostly about Ted’s return and his biggest challenge yet: coaching a women’s football team in the second division. The story expands the AFC Richmond world while keeping the heart of the original series. Bill Lawrence executive produces, with Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, and other executive producers helping shape the season.

Creative team: Bill Lawrence executive produces alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, and Sarah Walker.

Bill Lawrence executive produces alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, and Sarah Walker. Production companies: Warner Bros and Universal Television are involved in bringing the series back.

Warner Bros and Universal Television are involved in bringing the series back. New focus: The story moves toward building a women’s team while keeping the emotional connection between Ted and the Richmond community.

Who Is in the Ted Lasso Season 4 Cast?

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The cast remains a major reason why viewers are excited for Ted Lasso season 4. Jason Sudeikis returns as Ted Lasso, while several familiar faces continue their stories. The season also adds new performers who will help expand the Richmond universe.

Which Original Cast Members Are Returning?

Many fan-favorite characters are expected to return for season four. Their relationships and personal journeys will continue as Ted and the team enter a new stage.

Who Are the New Cast Members Joining Season 4?

The new cast members bring fresh energy to the series as Richmond creates a new football chapter. The new storyline about the women’s team is strengthened by these additions.

Tanya Reynolds : New cast member joining Ted Lasso season 4.

New cast member joining Ted Lasso season 4. Jude Mack : New cast member joining Ted Lasso season 4.

New cast member joining Ted Lasso season 4. Faye Marsay : New cast member joining Ted Lasso season 4.

New cast member joining Ted Lasso season 4. Rex Hayes : New cast member joining Ted Lasso season 4.

New cast member joining Ted Lasso season 4. Aisling Sharkey : New cast member joining Ted Lasso season 4.

New cast member joining Ted Lasso season 4. Abbie Hern : New cast member joining Ted Lasso season 4.

New cast member joining Ted Lasso season 4. Grant Feely : Henry Lasso, Ted Lasso’s son in Ted Lasso season 4.

Henry Lasso, Ted Lasso’s son in Ted Lasso season 4. Fresh characters: The new actors are expected to bring different personalities and experiences to Richmond.

The new actors are expected to bring different personalities and experiences to Richmond. Expanded story: The newcomers help develop the next stage of the team’s journey.

When Will Ted Lasso Season 4 Release on Apple TV?

Image © 2026 Apple TV

Ted Lasso season 4 has a reported premiere date of August 5, 2026. The series will continue streaming on Apple TV, giving fans a chance to follow Ted’s return and the new Richmond storyline.

Fans will know exactly when their favorite comedy show will be back with the reported release date. The new season arrives after the emotional ending of season three and introduces a new challenge for Ted.

Premiere date: Ted Lasso season 4 is expected to arrive on August 5, 2026 .

Ted Lasso season 4 is expected to arrive on . Season details: The season is reported to include 10 episodes released through Apple TV.

The season is reported to include 10 episodes released through Apple TV. Biggest challenge: Ted returns to coaching a second division women’s football team and leads a completely new chapter.

How Can Fans Watch Ted Lasso Season 4?

Fans will be able to watch the new season through Apple’s streaming platform. The Apple TV app provides access to the series and allows viewers to follow Ted’s latest journey.

Streaming platform: Apple TV remains the home of Ted Lasso season 4.

Apple TV remains the home of Ted Lasso season 4. Viewing option: Fans can watch episodes using the Apple TV app.

Fans can watch episodes using the Apple TV app. Future updates: Official announcements will provide more details about episodes, characters, and story developments.

Final Thoughts

Ted Lasso season 4 brings a new chapter for AFC Richmond while keeping the heart of the original series. The shift from the men’s team to a new football challenge gives the story a fresh direction.

The next season continues the legacy started in the first season with returning characters, new characters, and a focus on working together. Fans can get the latest news through the official streaming service as it comes out.

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