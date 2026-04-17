The Gentlemen Season 2 is highly awaited by fans. Here is the latest update on release plans, cast news, and what could happen next soon.
Image © 2024 Netflix
Season 2 is not confirmed yet by Netflix. Still, strong success of season one and fan demand make a renewal very likely in coming months.
Image © 2024 Netflix
The first season followed Eddie, played by Theo James, who inherits a secret drug empire. The story ending clearly leaves space open for another season.
Image © 2024 Netflix
Image © 2024 Netflix
Image © 2024 Netflix
Image © 2024 Netflix
Want updates on The Gentlemen Season 2? Read the full article to stay informed about news, cast changes, and release details as they become official.
Image © 2024 Netflix