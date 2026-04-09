The Gentlemen Season 2 Gets a Big Release Update as Theo James Teases a Wilder Return

The Gentlemen Season 2 is moving closer, with filming finished and a fall 2026 release window expected on Netflix. The story continues one year after the first season, following Eddie and Susie as they handle bigger risks inside a growing criminal empire.

Theo James’s updates confirm that post-production is well under way, and Guy Ritchie is adding new characters, raising the stakes, and giving the next chapter a clearer direction.

Image © 2024 Netflix

The Gentlemen Season 2 is now in post-production after filming wrapped, with Netflix confirming a later release window. The second season adds to Guy Ritchie’s story by making things more dangerous for Eddie and Susie in Bobby’s criminal empire overseas

Filming Wrapped as Theo James Confirms Post-Production Phase

The Gentlemen Season 2 has completed filming, with Theo James as Eddie Horniman confirming the shift into editing and final adjustments.

Speaking to TechRadar, he said, “We’ve wrapped season 2… doing cuts at the moment and there are still tweaks to be done,” adding that it stays funny but gets darker and a little wild.

The Gentlemen Season 2: Filming wrapped across the English countryside and Italian lakes, marking the end of production for the second season.

Filming wrapped across the English countryside and Italian lakes, marking the end of production for the second season. Post-Production Phase: Episodes are now in editing, sound design, and final tweaks before release.

Episodes are now in editing, sound design, and final tweaks before release. Theo James: Confirmed the season is in its final cut phase with remaining tweaks underway.

Confirmed the season is in its final cut phase with remaining tweaks underway. Ensemble Cast: Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson, and Pearce Quigley return to the story.

Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson, and Pearce Quigley return to the story. Expanded Cast: Vinnie Jones, Michael Vu, Ruby Sear, Marc Helwig, and Haleema Mirza join the increasingly volatile empire.

2026 Release Window

The Gentlemen Season 2 is targeting a fall 2026 release window, based on consistent updates from Theo James and multiple reports tied to Netflix scheduling. Production wrapped in 2025, and the extended timeline reflects editing, scale, and the expanded direction of the second season.

Release Window: The Gentlemen Season 2 is expected between September and November 2026.

The Gentlemen Season 2 is expected between September and November 2026. Theo James Confirmation: He stated the season will arrive in the fall after filming wrapped and editing began.

He stated the season will arrive in the fall after filming wrapped and editing began. Production Timeline: Filming started in 2025 and wrapped later that year before moving into post-production.

Filming started in 2025 and wrapped later that year before moving into post-production. Netflix Renewed: Netflix renewed the TV series in August 2024 after the first season launched in March 2024.

Netflix renewed the TV series in August 2024 after the first season launched in March 2024. Long Wait: The gap between seasons is about two years, which aligns with Netflix production cycles.

Story Jumps One Year Ahead With Darker Stakes

The Gentlemen Season 2 continues one year after the first season, following Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass as they run operations inside Bobby Glass’s criminal empire overseas.

The official synopsis confirms a larger scale story with unstable leadership decisions and rising pressure across the network.

Time Jump: The second season takes place one year after Eddie decides to stay in the business.

The second season takes place one year after Eddie decides to stay in the business. Official Synopsis: Eddie and Susie joined forces to expand Bobby’s criminal empire overseas.

Eddie and Susie joined forces to expand Bobby’s criminal empire overseas. Empire Growth: The story moves beyond the father’s estate into a wider international network.

The story moves beyond the father’s estate into a wider international network. Power Dynamics: Bobby Glass makes increasingly unsound decisions that put the empire at risk.

Bobby Glass makes increasingly unsound decisions that put the empire at risk. Tone Direction: The story remains funny but becomes darker, more intense, and more unpredictable.

Final Thoughts

The Gentlemen Season 2 continues the story of Guy Ritchie as a spin-off from the movie. It adds to the world, the characters, and the power struggles between Eddie and Susie in Bobby’s empire. This chapter has bigger stakes, stronger bonds, and choices that could mean losing control of an empire that is becoming more unstable.

The second season takes a darker tone while still being funny, making it a great return for fans who are ready to watch it on Netflix.

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