Summer I Turned Pretty movie filming update reveals Belly’s final chapter is taking shape in real coastal towns, with Cousins Beach feeling alive again now.

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Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Filming Locations Update

The movie is now in production for Prime Video after Season 3 ended, giving fans hope that Belly’s story is moving forward at last soon.

Image © 2025 Prime Video

Prime Video Movie Is Filming After The Season 3 Finale

Filming has taken place in Wilmington and Southport, North Carolina, bringing back the sunny beach feel used across the show’s three seasons before now too.

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Wilmington And Southport Bring Cousins Beach Back Now

Plymouth, Massachusetts adds a stronger New England look, making Cousins Beach feel closer to the book’s Cape Cod roots for Belly’s final story ahead soon.

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Plymouth Adds New England Feel To Belly’s Final Movie

Jenny Han is writing and directing the movie, which should give Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and their families a more emotional ending after Season 3 too.

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Jenny Han Directs Belly’s Last Big Movie Chapter Now

Prime Video asked fans not to share filming spots because crowds can hurt safety, interrupt work, and spoil big movie moments before release for everyone.

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Fans Warned To Avoid Crowding Busy Movie Filming Sets

Want every Summer I Turned Pretty movie clue? Read the article for filming locations, cast details, safety warnings, and Belly’s final chapter updates now today.

Read The Full Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Update Today

Image © 2025 Prime Video