Summer I Turned Pretty movie filming update reveals Belly’s final chapter is taking shape in real coastal towns, with Cousins Beach feeling alive again now.
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The movie is now in production for Prime Video after Season 3 ended, giving fans hope that Belly’s story is moving forward at last soon.
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Filming has taken place in Wilmington and Southport, North Carolina, bringing back the sunny beach feel used across the show’s three seasons before now too.
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Plymouth, Massachusetts adds a stronger New England look, making Cousins Beach feel closer to the book’s Cape Cod roots for Belly’s final story ahead soon.
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Jenny Han is writing and directing the movie, which should give Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and their families a more emotional ending after Season 3 too.
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Prime Video asked fans not to share filming spots because crowds can hurt safety, interrupt work, and spoil big movie moments before release for everyone.
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Want every Summer I Turned Pretty movie clue? Read the article for filming locations, cast details, safety warnings, and Belly’s final chapter updates now today.
Image © 2025 Prime Video