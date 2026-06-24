The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Filming Update Reveals Where Belly’s Final Chapter Is Taking Shape

The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie is now being filmed for Prime Video, but there is still no word on when it will be available. Production has taken place in Wilmington and Southport, North Carolina, and Plymouth, Massachusetts, adding a real New England feel to Cousins Beach. This gave the show a very New England feel. The movie picks up with Belly’s story after Season 3 and is written and directed by Jenny Han. Fans are excited, but everyone is worried about their safety when they visit the set.
Where Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Filming, And What Is The Latest Update?
Image © 2025 Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie is now officially being made. This is an important update because it moves the story from being announced to being filmed. On the third and final season, Belly Conklin chose Conrad Fisher, ending the main love triangle with Jeremiah Fisher. The movie picks up where the third and final season left off.
The last episode for Amazon Prime Video is being directed by Jenny Han, and Sarah Kucserka is co-showrunning it. It also gives readers useful information: the movie doesn’t have a release date yet, but the fact that it’s being filmed shows that Prime Video is moving the project forward right now for fans everywhere.
Has The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Officially Started Filming?
Image © 2025 Prime Video
Yes, filming for The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie has begun, even though earlier news said it was still being written. Han told Today that the date of the release had not been set. She also said that Belly’s story still had a big event that should only be told in a movie.
- Production status: The movie is now in production after the series finale.
- Creative team: Han is writer, director, and executive producer, with support from Amazon MGM Studios.
- Studio statement: Vernon Sanders praised the tv series after three seasons and its strong fan connection.
- Main cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno are expected, with cast members like Jackie Chung, Rain Spencer, and Sean Kaufman also linked to the project.
Which Filming Locations Are Being Used?
Image © 2025 Prime Video
Filming has connected the fictional Cousins Beach world to real places. Reports name Wilmington and Southport in North Carolina, plus New England filming in Plymouth, Massachusetts. These locations help bring the summer house, beach house, country club memories, summer nights, summer heat, summer tides, summer dress moments, and summer love feeling back to the screen.
- North Carolina: Wilmington and Southport continue the look used across the turned pretty season timeline.
- New England: Plymouth adds a more authentic coastal setting.
- Story links: Expect callbacks to the Fisher brothers, Susannah Fisher, Adam Fisher, mother Laurel, John Conklin, Steven Conklin, brother Steven, Laurel Park, and Belly’s best friend.
- Future thread: Season 3 left Taylor and Steven talking about San Francisco, so the movie may touch that move.
Why Are Fans Being Asked To Stay Away From Set?
Image © 2025 Prime Video
Prime Video told fans not to share locations because going to the set during filming interrupts the process and raises real safety concerns. The post said the group wants to make the best movie possible in a safe bubble. After a year of a lot of online attention on first love, two brothers, the debutante ball, and every clue from the last season, that warning came out.
- Safety issue: Sharing locations can expose actors, crew, and equipment.
- Work issue: Crowds can interrupt scenes and break focus.
- Spoiler issue: Public videos can reveal the big milestone before release.
- Context: Jenny Han, a fellow author and creator, wants the movie to feel elevated, emotional, and complete.
Final Thoughts
Fans’ hopes for The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie are finally coming true. Filming is said to be happening in North Carolina and New England. Jenny Han is writing and directing the last part of Belly, which gives the story a chance to end with more care and emotion. While fans wait for the movie to come out, they should look forward to an official Prime Video update instead of leaked set footage.
FAQs
The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on June 17, 2022, was renewed for a third season on August 3, 2023, and ended when the series finale aired on September 17, 2025, closing its third and final season before the movie.
Filming is set to begin on April 27, 2026, with reports saying the movie will begin filming on April 27, 2026, while Jenny Han stated the movie will not be out next year, 2026, making a 2027 release expected but not officially confirmed.
Isabel “Belly” Conklin is the protagonist and narrator of this coming-of-age story, where she experiences physical and emotional awakenings, navigates first love and self-discovery, learns the difference between idealized crushes and mature romance, and now faces a major wedding-focused next chapter after a time skip of at least a year.
The adaptation of The Summer I Turned Pretty ages up characters and adds subplots, including a flashback where Belly and Conrad are intimate, while the novels make Belly’s first kiss with Jeremiah, and the movie is expected to expand on the book’s epilogue for storytelling.
Belly has a lifelong crush on Conrad Fisher, Susannah’s older son, while Jeremiah Fisher, Susannah’s younger son and Belly’s best friend, is played by Gavin Casalegno, who will return in the movie; the bond between the Conklin and Fisher families is the emotional anchor, Susannah’s illness drives major character growth, Belly’s mother Laurel is a novelist, Sarah Kucserka co-wrote the script with Jenny Han, and the series became Amazon’s No. 2 most-viewed title among women 18–34, drew 25 million viewers in the final season’s first week, and generated over 13.8 billion views on TikTok.