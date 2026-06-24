The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Filming Update Reveals Where Belly’s Final Chapter Is Taking Shape

The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie is now being filmed for Prime Video, but there is still no word on when it will be available. Production has taken place in Wilmington and Southport, North Carolina, and Plymouth, Massachusetts, adding a real New England feel to Cousins Beach. This gave the show a very New England feel. The movie picks up with Belly’s story after Season 3 and is written and directed by Jenny Han. Fans are excited, but everyone is worried about their safety when they visit the set.

You know what guys? This is not ok.

A shooting set is not a concert, wtf is that crowd?



Both Lola and Chris showing signs of anxiety I hate this. And it's not fair to the workers who have to do extra work to deal with a whole crowd of ppl camping on the other side of the road 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/mEcunqTcRD — 🍗 (@MrsFajita) June 17, 2026

Image © 2025 Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie is now officially being made. This is an important update because it moves the story from being announced to being filmed. On the third and final season, Belly Conklin chose Conrad Fisher, ending the main love triangle with Jeremiah Fisher. The movie picks up where the third and final season left off.

The last episode for Amazon Prime Video is being directed by Jenny Han, and Sarah Kucserka is co-showrunning it. It also gives readers useful information: the movie doesn’t have a release date yet, but the fact that it’s being filmed shows that Prime Video is moving the project forward right now for fans everywhere.

Has The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Officially Started Filming?

Image © 2025 Prime Video

Yes, filming for The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie has begun, even though earlier news said it was still being written. Han told Today that the date of the release had not been set. She also said that Belly’s story still had a big event that should only be told in a movie.

Production status: The movie is now in production after the series finale.

The movie is now in production after the series finale. Creative team: Han is writer, director, and executive producer, with support from Amazon MGM Studios.

Han is writer, director, and executive producer, with support from Amazon MGM Studios. Studio statement: Vernon Sanders praised the tv series after three seasons and its strong fan connection.

Vernon Sanders praised the tv series after three seasons and its strong fan connection. Main cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno are expected, with cast members like Jackie Chung, Rain Spencer, and Sean Kaufman also linked to the project.

Which Filming Locations Are Being Used?

Image © 2025 Prime Video

Filming has connected the fictional Cousins Beach world to real places. Reports name Wilmington and Southport in North Carolina, plus New England filming in Plymouth, Massachusetts. These locations help bring the summer house, beach house, country club memories, summer nights, summer heat, summer tides, summer dress moments, and summer love feeling back to the screen.

North Carolina: Wilmington and Southport continue the look used across the turned pretty season timeline.

Wilmington and Southport continue the look used across the turned pretty season timeline. New England: Plymouth adds a more authentic coastal setting.

Plymouth adds a more authentic coastal setting. Story links: Expect callbacks to the Fisher brothers, Susannah Fisher, Adam Fisher, mother Laurel, John Conklin, Steven Conklin, brother Steven, Laurel Park, and Belly’s best friend.

Expect callbacks to the Fisher brothers, Susannah Fisher, Adam Fisher, mother Laurel, John Conklin, Steven Conklin, brother Steven, Laurel Park, and Belly’s best friend. Future thread: Season 3 left Taylor and Steven talking about San Francisco, so the movie may touch that move.

Why Are Fans Being Asked To Stay Away From Set?

Image © 2025 Prime Video

Prime Video told fans not to share locations because going to the set during filming interrupts the process and raises real safety concerns. The post said the group wants to make the best movie possible in a safe bubble. After a year of a lot of online attention on first love, two brothers, the debutante ball, and every clue from the last season, that warning came out.

Safety issue: Sharing locations can expose actors, crew, and equipment.

Sharing locations can expose actors, crew, and equipment. Work issue: Crowds can interrupt scenes and break focus.

Crowds can interrupt scenes and break focus. Spoiler issue: Public videos can reveal the big milestone before release.

Public videos can reveal the big milestone before release. Context: Jenny Han, a fellow author and creator, wants the movie to feel elevated, emotional, and complete.

Final Thoughts

Fans’ hopes for The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie are finally coming true. Filming is said to be happening in North Carolina and New England. Jenny Han is writing and directing the last part of Belly, which gives the story a chance to end with more care and emotion. While fans wait for the movie to come out, they should look forward to an official Prime Video update instead of leaked set footage.

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