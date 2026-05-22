The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie has started filming in Wilmington. Belly and Conrad’s story continues, but fans are asked to stay away from set.
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Filming began on April 27, 2026 in Wilmington, North Carolina. The same area stood in for Cousins Beach during the show’s three seasons too.
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Prime Video asked fans not to visit filming spots, share videos, or post locations. Crowds can slow work and create real safety concerns.
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The movie continues Belly’s story after the final season. Jenny Han says one big life event still needs the space of a movie.
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Belly and Conrad ended the series together, but the movie may show how their bond grows after distance, heartbreak, and family pain.
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Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka are writing and directing the film. Lola Tung and Christopher Briney are expected to return as leads.
Image © 2025 Erika Doss / Amazon Content Services LLC
Want more The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie news? Read the full article for filming details, fan warning, cast notes, and release clues.
Image © 2025 Erika Doss / Amazon Content Services LLC