The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Update

The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie has started filming in Wilmington. Belly and Conrad’s story continues, but fans are asked to stay away from set.

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Filming Begins In Wilmington

Filming began on April 27, 2026 in Wilmington, North Carolina. The same area stood in for Cousins Beach during the show’s three seasons too.

Image © 2025 Erika Doss / Amazon Content Services LLC

Prime Video Warns Fans

Prime Video asked fans not to visit filming spots, share videos, or post locations. Crowds can slow work and create real safety concerns.

Image © 2025 Erika Doss / Amazon Content Services LLC

Belly’s Next Chapter Starts

The movie continues Belly’s story after the final season. Jenny Han says one big life event still needs the space of a movie.

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Belly And Conrad Move Forward

Belly and Conrad ended the series together, but the movie may show how their bond grows after distance, heartbreak, and family pain.

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Jenny Han Leads The Movie

Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka are writing and directing the film. Lola Tung and Christopher Briney are expected to return as leads.

Image © 2025 Erika Doss / Amazon Content Services LLC

Read The Full Movie Update

Want more The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie news? Read the full article for filming details, fan warning, cast notes, and release clues.

Image © 2025 Erika Doss / Amazon Content Services LLC