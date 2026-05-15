The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie Begins Filming As Prime Video Warns Fans Away

Things are moving forward with The Summer I Turned Pretty movie. Filming has begun in Wilmington, North Carolina, but Prime Video has asked fans not to visit the set because it can slow down the process.

The movie will pick up Belly’s story after the finale aired and give it its proper due. Jenny Han is writing and directing it with co-showrunner Sarah Kucserka. It may bring fans a bit closer to Conrad’s relationship with Belly after the love triangle, but there is no release date yet.

Now that the last episode of the third and final season of the Amazon Prime Video TV show has aired, work on the Summer I Turned Pretty movie is moving forward. Jenny Han, who wrote the show, said that the ending with Belly Conklin and Conrad Fisher could only be properly shown in a movie.

If you missed the season finale, the new movie will pick up with Belly’s story and show what happens next at Cousins Beach. Even so, the most recent update is also about safely setting up the set.

Filming Is Underway In Wilmington, North Carolina

Image © 2025 Anthony Ghnassia / Courtesy of Prime Video

Starting on April 27, 2026, filming for The Summer I Turned Pretty, the movie began in Wilmington, North Carolina. Since this area has been used as Cousins Beach for three seasons, it makes sense that the movie will go back there.

What’s wrong is that active sets need to be left alone. Jenny Han said that going to set during filming stops the crew from focusing and raises real safety concerns.

Production update: Cameras started rolling in late April, making this the clearest sign that the movie coming after the final season is now real.

Cameras started rolling in late April, making this the clearest sign that the movie coming after the final season is now real. Set warning : Prime Video asked fans not to visit filming spots, share videos, or post sharing locations because crowds can stop production.

Prime Video asked fans not to visit filming spots, share videos, or post sharing locations because crowds can stop production. Safety issue: The studio said crowds create real safety concerns around cast members, crew, equipment, and public filming areas.

The studio said crowds create real safety concerns around cast members, crew, equipment, and public filming areas. Why privacy matters: Jenny Han said crews may need to clear crowds before filming again, which causes stress and unnecessary anxiety.

Jenny Han said crews may need to clear crowds before filming again, which causes stress and unnecessary anxiety. Protected environment: The team wants a protected bubble so the cast can stay focused and give fans the best version of the story.

Jenny Han Says The Movie Will Continue Belly And Conrad’s Story

Image © 2025 Prime Video

Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, who also created the show, are writing and directing it. Jenny Han said in a press release that Belly’s life still has a big event to come, which is why the story needed a movie.

Even though Belly and Conrad Fisher got back together at the end of the show, fans still want to know how their relationship grows now that Conrad is no longer in a relationship with Jeremiah Fisher.

Story direction: The movie is planned as the final chapter of Belly’s journey, not just a bonus episode after the third and final season.

The movie is planned as the final chapter of Belly’s journey, not just a bonus episode after the third and final season. Major clue: Han’s “big milestone” comment has led fans to think about the book ending, but the full plot is still not confirmed.

Han’s “big milestone” comment has led fans to think about the book ending, but the full plot is still not confirmed. Character focus: The movie should continue Conrad’s story while showing Belly as a young woman making bigger life choices.

The movie should continue Conrad’s story while showing Belly as a young woman making bigger life choices. Returning leads: Lola Tung and Christopher Briney are expected to return as Belly Conklin and Conrad Fisher.

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney are expected to return as Belly Conklin and Conrad Fisher. Expected cast members: Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, Tom Everett Scott, Colin Ferguson, and Rachel Blanchard may return as Jeremiah Fisher, Steven Conklin, Taylor, Laurel Park, Adam Fisher, John Conklin, and Susannah Fisher.

Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, Tom Everett Scott, Colin Ferguson, and Rachel Blanchard may return as Jeremiah Fisher, Steven Conklin, Taylor, Laurel Park, Adam Fisher, John Conklin, and Susannah Fisher. Family dynamics: The film can show how the two brothers, Belly, and their families move forward after love, hurt, and long distance.

The film can show how the two brothers, Belly, and their families move forward after love, hurt, and long distance. Possible expansion: New characters could appear if the story moves beyond Cousins Beach, college, or San Francisco.

Image © 2025 Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty has not been released by Prime Video yet. Han told the press that the cast and crew needed some time off before the movie came out, so they could feel more like adults.

This is important because Belly was a teenager in the season premiere, but she might be a young woman in the upcoming movie. The first draft was finished before the movie began.

No date yet: Amazon Prime Video has not confirmed a release window, so any exact date online should be treated as a rumor.

Amazon Prime Video has not confirmed a release window, so any exact date online should be treated as a rumor. Creative reason: Han said extra breathing space helps the story feel more natural after the final season and the season finale.

Han said extra breathing space helps the story feel more natural after the final season and the season finale. Production stage: The first draft was done before filming, and Sarah Kucserka remains part of the creative team.

The first draft was done before filming, and Sarah Kucserka remains part of the creative team. Franchise value: Executive producer Vernon Sanders and Prime Video kept the series active because all three seasons built a strong fan base.

Executive producer Vernon Sanders and Prime Video kept the series active because all three seasons built a strong fan base. What fans should know: The best movie outcome depends on giving the cast and crew time, space, and privacy to finish safely.

The best movie outcome depends on giving the cast and crew time, space, and privacy to finish safely. Bottom line: Filming has started, the story focuses on Belly’s next big milestone left, and fans should avoid leaking set details.

Final Thoughts

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is officially happening, and the story means a lot to fans who followed Belly Conklin, Conrad Fisher, and Jeremiah Fisher through three seasons on Amazon Prime Video. Although filming has begun, there is still no word on when the movie will be released.

Jenny Han says the movie will continue Belly’s story after the series finale and give the ending the treatment it deserves. Fans should also remember that visiting the set disrupts filming and can affect the crew’s focus.

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