Tires Season 3 Release Date Is Set

Tires Season 3 Release Date is confirmed for August 13, 2026. Will and Shane return to Netflix with more garage chaos and trouble again soon.

Image © 2026 Cr. Jessica Kourkounis/ Netflix

August 2026 Netflix Return

Netflix will release the new season on Thursday, August 13, 2026. The date gives fans a clear countdown to the next messy garage return soon.

Image © 2026 Cr. Jessica Kourkounis/ Netflix

Season 2 Win Raises Pressure

After a big marketing win, Valley Forge Automotive has new pressure. Will must prove he can lead before success turns into another problem at work.

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Will And Shane Face More Chaos

Will wants to save the family business, but Shane keeps making bad choices. Their messy teamwork keeps the comedy loud, awkward, and fun again daily.

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Main Cast Returns

Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias are expected back, keeping the shop’s strange team together again for more garage laughs.

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Guest Stars Add Fresh Trouble

New guest stars may include Bobby Lee, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Billy Magnussen, Taylor Misiak, Matt Walsh, Sofia Hasmik, and Rachel Blanchard for fresh shop trouble.

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Read The Full Tires Season 3 Update

Want more Tires Season 3 Release Date details? Read the full article for cast news, story clues, guest stars, and Netflix updates today now online.

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