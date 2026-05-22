Tires Season 3 Release Date is confirmed for August 13, 2026. Will and Shane return to Netflix with more garage chaos and trouble again soon.
Image © 2026 Cr. Jessica Kourkounis/ Netflix
Netflix will release the new season on Thursday, August 13, 2026. The date gives fans a clear countdown to the next messy garage return soon.
Image © 2026 Cr. Jessica Kourkounis/ Netflix
After a big marketing win, Valley Forge Automotive has new pressure. Will must prove he can lead before success turns into another problem at work.
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Will wants to save the family business, but Shane keeps making bad choices. Their messy teamwork keeps the comedy loud, awkward, and fun again daily.
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Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias are expected back, keeping the shop’s strange team together again for more garage laughs.
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New guest stars may include Bobby Lee, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Billy Magnussen, Taylor Misiak, Matt Walsh, Sofia Hasmik, and Rachel Blanchard for fresh shop trouble.
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Want more Tires Season 3 Release Date details? Read the full article for cast news, story clues, guest stars, and Netflix updates today now online.
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