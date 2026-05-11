Tires Season 3 Release date Sets August Netflix Return As Garage Chaos Gets Bigger

Tires season 3 now has a release date. Netflix will release the new season on Thursday, August 13, 2026. The comedy brings back Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and the Valley Forge Automotive crew for more workplace chaos.

Fans can expect the story to pick up after season 2, with Will and Shane still trying to keep the family business alive. Here’s what to know about the Tires season 3 release date, cast, updates, and what may happen next.

What Tires Season 3 Could Reveal After Season 2’s Big Marketing Win?

Image © 2026 Cr. Jessica Kourkounis/ Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that Tires Season 3 will be released on August 13, 2026. The comedy series returns to Valley Forge Automotive Center, where work problems, family tension, and bad choices keep the story moving. After the unexpected success of the second season, fans can expect more pressure, more jokes, and more chaos inside the auto repair chain.

Tires Season 3 Premieres On Netflix In August 2026

Image © 2026 Cr. Jessica Kourkounis/ Netflix

The Tires Season 3 release date was announced during a Netflix Is a Joke event with Shane Gillis, John McKeever, and Steven Gerben. The new episodes will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, August 13, 2026. This gives fans a clear date to watch the third season.

The story follows Will, the nervous and unqualified heir trying to save his father’s business. His cousin Shane, who is now employee at the shop, keeps making things harder through constant torture and poor decisions.

Release Date: Tires Season 3 premieres on August 13, 2026, on Netflix.

Tires Season 3 premieres on August 13, 2026, on Netflix. Main Creative Team: Shane Gillis, John McKeever, and Steven Gerben remain key voices behind the series.

Shane Gillis, John McKeever, and Steven Gerben remain key voices behind the series. Production Support: Rough House and AGI Entertainment Media are connected to the show’s production.

Rough House and AGI Entertainment Media are connected to the show’s production. What To Expect: The series will likely keep its simple garage setting, awkward humor, and workplace problems.

What The New Episodes Could Follow After Season 2

Image © 2026 Cr. Jessica Kourkounis/ Netflix

The second season ended with Will and Shane trying to build on their big marketing idea. That unexpected success helped Valley Forge Automotive Center, but it also created new pressure. Tires Season 3 may show what happens when the business grows faster than the team can handle.

Will still needs to prove he can lead the auto repair chain. Shane also has to learn how to grow personally without making every situation worse. The third season may explore whether they can improve before they damage the business again.

Business Trouble: Valley Forge Automotive Center may face new problems after its recent success.

Valley Forge Automotive Center may face new problems after its recent success. Family Pressure: Will must keep trying to protect his father’s business while managing Shane.

Will must keep trying to protect his father’s business while managing Shane. Character Growth: Will and Shane may try to grow personally, even if they are not fully realizing the cost of their choices.

Will and Shane may try to grow personally, even if they are not fully realizing the cost of their choices. Possible Return: Thomas Haden Church could remain important if Phil continues to affect the shop’s future.

Tires Season 3 Cast, Guest Stars, And BTS Photos

Image © 2026 Cr. Jessica Kourkounis/ Netflix

The main cast is expected to return for Tires Season 3. This includes Shane Gillis, Steven Gerben, Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias. Netflix also shared behind-the-scenes photos, giving fans an early look at the cast filming the new season.

The comedy series is also adding more guest stars. Reported names include Bobby Lee, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Billy Magnussen, Taylor Misiak, Matt Walsh, Sofia Hasmik, and Rachel Blanchard. These new faces could bring fresh energy to the shop’s already messy world.

Final Thoughts

Tires Season 3 looks ready to bring more hilarious workplace problems, awkward fun, and chaotic life moments back to Netflix this summer. The upcoming season continues Will’s attempts to save the shop while Shane Rush, Dave, and the rest of the crew create even more trouble.

After the amazing sales boost from the big marketing idea in season two, the creators and writers now have bigger stories to play with. Fans from the first season can expect more job stress, family drama with Dad, fresh news updates, and plenty of comments online once the new episodes finally stand out on Netflix.

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