Tulsa King Season 4 is confirmed, with Dwight Manfredi facing bigger enemies, FBI pressure, and a crime war that could shake Oklahoma very soon again.
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Paramount+ renewed the show before Season 3 ended, showing strong trust in Sylvester Stallone and Dwight’s crime story as danger keeps growing in Tulsa now.
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No exact premiere date is set. Reports point to 2026, but fans should wait for Paramount+ before trusting any month online or fake release claims.
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The article says Frank Grillo’s character may challenge Dwight through strategy, ranch control, and city politics, making the next fight smarter than simple street violence.
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Gretchen Mol plays Amanda Clark, a Tulsa politician who could push against Dwight’s power and pull the city deeper into his business this new season.
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Dwight’s crew, including Tyson, Jimmy, Margaret, Bill, and Michael, may face rival gangs, FBI pressure, and weak spots inside their operation as threats close in.
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Want more Tulsa King Season 4 news? Read the full article for release clues, Frank Grillo updates, cast notes, and Dwight’s next war right now.
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