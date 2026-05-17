Tulsa King Season 4 Teases Dwight’s Biggest War Yet As Frank Grillo Looms

Tulsa King season 4 is confirmed, and Dwight Manfredi’s story is not done yet. Paramount+ renewed the Sylvester Stallone crime drama, but an exact release date has not been announced.

The latest reports say the new season is expected to arrive in late 2026 on Paramount+. After Season 3 brought more enemies, power plays, and trouble for Dwight, Season 4 looks ready to push his Tulsa empire into even bigger danger.

Image © 2025 Paramount+

Tulsa King Season 4 is officially moving forward, and the latest news points to a 2026 return on Paramount+. No exact premiere date has been announced yet, so fans should not trust any specific month until the streamer confirms it.

The fourth season will follow Dwight “The General” Manfredi as his criminal empire faces bigger risks after the third season. With Frank Grillo, Amanda Clark, and new power players involved, the next season could bring Dwight’s toughest fight in Oklahoma yet.

Paramount+ Renews Tulsa King Season 4 After Season 3

Image © 2025 Paramount+

Paramount+ renewed the series before the third season ended, which shows strong trust in Sylvester Stallone as the star. The first season started with Dwight leaving prison after 25 years and building a criminal organization in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That story is still the heart of the show, but the danger is now much bigger.

Renewal Status: The fourth season is confirmed, but Paramount+ has not announced an official premiere date yet.

The fourth season is confirmed, but Paramount+ has not announced an official premiere date yet. Creative Team: Terence Winter returns as head writer and executive producer, while Dave Erickson handled showrunner duties for the third season.

Terence Winter returns as head writer and executive producer, while Dave Erickson handled showrunner duties for the third season. Main Story: Dwight’s crew, including Tyson, Jimmy, Margaret, Bill, and Michael, may face more pressure from the FBI and rival groups.

Dwight’s crew, including Tyson, Jimmy, Margaret, Bill, and Michael, may face more pressure from the FBI and rival groups. Bigger Stakes: Dwight’s criminal empire is no longer small, which means more enemies may try to kill Dwight or take control.

When Could Tulsa King Season 4 Return On Paramount+?

Image © 2025 Paramount+

The latest TV reports say Tulsa King Season 4 is expected to return in 2026. Some outlets mention possible windows like November, December, January, February, or July, but those months are not confirmed. The safest fact is that production is underway, and fans are waiting for Paramount+ to post the official date.

Streaming Value: The series remains one of Paramount+’s major crime dramas from Taylor Sheridan, the creator linked to Yellowstone.

The series remains one of Paramount+’s major crime dramas from Taylor Sheridan, the creator linked to Yellowstone. Setting Appeal: Tulsa, Oklahoma, gives the show a strong identity, even when production uses places like Atlanta, Texas, or ranch locations.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, gives the show a strong identity, even when production uses places like Atlanta, Texas, or ranch locations. Spinoff Buzz: Russell Lee Washington Jr. is connected to Frisco King, with Russell’s story expanding the larger Tulsa King world.

Russell Lee Washington Jr. is connected to Frisco King, with Russell’s story expanding the larger Tulsa King world. Fan Interest: Viewers want to know how the next season will build on Dwight’s growing power, his enemies, and the country’s crime setting.

Dwight And Frank Grillo’s Character Could Drive The Next Power Clash

Image © 2025 Paramount+

TV Insider’s update raised interest because Stallone and Grillo teased more strategy between Dwight and Frank Grillo’s character. That matters because Season 4 may not only be about violence. It could also focus on who can outthink Dwight, control the ranch, and use Tulsa politics to gain power.

New Character: Gretchen Mol plays Amanda Clark, a Tulsa politician who could challenge Dwight’s influence in the city.

Gretchen Mol plays Amanda Clark, a Tulsa politician who could challenge Dwight’s influence in the city. Behind The Scenes: Tom Sierchio, Taylor Elmore, William Schmidt, and Guy Ferland are names fans may see in credits and production updates.

Tom Sierchio, Taylor Elmore, William Schmidt, and Guy Ferland are names fans may see in credits and production updates. Main Conflict: Dwight may face threats from the FBI, rival gangs, and people inside his own circle.

Dwight may face threats from the FBI, rival gangs, and people inside his own circle. What To Watch: The next season could test whether Dwight can protect his crew, survive old enemies, and keep his empire alive.

The next season could test whether Dwight can protect his crew, survive old enemies, and keep his empire alive. Possible Trouble: A ranch hand or local ally could expose weak spots in Dwight’s operation, making the fight more personal.

Final Thoughts

Tulsa King Season 4 is confirmed, but Paramount+ has not set a premiere date. The latest reports point to a 2026 return, with fall, possibly September, making sense based on past events, though that is not official. Dwight’s life as a mob boss is only getting hotter after prison, family strain, FBI heat, and a criminal deal that could fire up the next conflict.

With production underway, fans should watch the Paramount+ screen for the real announcement, not random March, half-season, or rumor posts. The next chapter should keep the focus on Dwight, Tyson, Margaret, and enemies who want control. For now, the safest answer is simple: wait for Paramount+ to confirm it directly when ready for viewers everywhere soon.

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