Wednesday Season 3 first look shows Jenna Ortega in Paris. The new image hints at a darker mystery, far beyond Nevermore Academy this time now.
Image © 2025 CAROLINE DUBOIS / Netflix
The first image places Wednesday near the Eiffel Tower with a motorcycle and Thing. This makes Season 3 feel bigger, faster, and more urgent now.
Image © 2025 BERNARD WALSH / Netflix
Season 2 ended with Enid fully changing under the full moon. Wednesday now seems to follow clues that may lead her to Paris soon again.
Image © 2025 HELEN SLOAN / Netflix
The article says plot details are limited, but the image points to a deeper case. Wednesday looks focused, calm, and ready for danger ahead.
Image © 2025 HELEN SLOAN / Netflix
Eva Green joins as Aunt Ophelia, with Lena Headey and others. Returning faces include Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Morticia, Gomez, and more.
Image © 2025 BERNARD WALSH / Netflix
Netflix has not confirmed a release date. Since filming has begun, the article says Season 3 should likely arrive sometime in 2027.
Image © 2025 HELEN SLOAN / Netflix
Want more Wednesday Season 3 First Look details? Read the full article for Paris clues, cast updates, filming news, and release date hints.
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