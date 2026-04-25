Wednesday Season 3 First Look Sends Jenna Ortega to Paris

The Wednesday season 3 first look has arrived, showing Jenna Ortega’s character in Paris and hinting at a bigger, darker mystery ahead. The picture is directly related to the end of Season 2 and hints at a storyline that goes beyond Nevermore Academy.

Even though filming has already begun, Netflix has not yet confirmed a date for the official release. Based on how many episodes are being made, the new season should come out sometime in 2027.

Wednesday Season 3 First Look: Paris Twist Explained

The Wednesday Season 3 first look confirms a bold new direction for the series. This time, Wednesday Addams is no longer limited to Nevermore Academy and is seen in Paris near the Eiffel Tower.

Tim Burton’s dark style is still present in the mood, but the story seems bigger and more intense. There aren’t many official plot details yet, but the picture clearly points to a deeper mystery connected to her journey.

What The First Image Reveals About Wednesday In Paris?

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The first image shows Wednesday Addams standing near the Eiffel Tower with a motorcycle, while Thing, played by Victor Dorobantu, sits on top. Her serious expression suggests she is already dealing with a new problem. This scene keeps the gothic feel but adds a sense of movement and urgency.

New Setting: Paris becomes a key location, marking a big shift from Nevermore Academy and the First Season setting.

Paris becomes a key location, marking a big shift from Nevermore Academy and the First Season setting. Character Mood: Wednesday’s calm and focused look shows she is in control, even during tense moments like a possible Full Moon event.

Wednesday’s calm and focused look shows she is in control, even during tense moments like a possible Full Moon event. Visual Connection: The motorcycle links directly to Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester and their journey after the Second Half of Season 2.

The motorcycle links directly to Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester and their journey after the Second Half of Season 2. Story Clue: The paper she holds may contain leads connected to Roommate Enid and her Werewolf Form.

How Season 2’s Ending Sets Up The Paris Storyline?

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Season 2 ended with Wednesday leaving school to search for Roommate Enid, who transformed fully during a Full Moon. This mission likely brings her to Paris. The new setting suggests the story will move faster and involve bigger risks.

Main Plot Driver: The search for Enid in her Werewolf Form continues to shape the story.

The search for Enid in her Werewolf Form continues to shape the story. Higher Stakes: Wednesday’s Psychic Powers may help her track Enid and solve the mystery.

Wednesday’s Psychic Powers may help her track Enid and solve the mystery. Wider World: Traveling beyond Nevermore shows the Addams Family story is growing.

Traveling beyond Nevermore shows the Addams Family story is growing. Darker Tone: The story may feel more serious compared to earlier Eight Episodes.

Why Netflix Is Expanding Wednesday Beyond Nevermore?

Image © 2025 JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX

The creators, including Alfred Gough, are expanding the series to explore more of the Addams Family world. With Tim Burton directing and Colleen Atwood handling costumes, the style stays strong while the story grows. This change also allows new characters and deeper storylines.

Final Thoughts

The Wednesday Season 3 first look shows a bigger story with more action and mystery. Fans can watch how Wednesday Addams moves from Ireland to France, with filming in Dublin starting in February and updates shared in April through a Netflix post.

The studio is building a deeper history for the girl and her world, guided by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough. Cast members like Georgie Farmer and Hunter Doohan return alongside others in undisclosed roles.

The tone feels darker, almost like a song with a slow build, similar to Cyrus-style promotion. This season is shaping up to be one fans will watch closely as the story expands across new locations and characters.

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