Wednesday Season 3 is filming in Europe, and its France storyline could pull Wednesday beyond Nevermore into stranger Addams secrets, new faces, and danger soon.

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Wednesday Season 3 France Update Teases Darker Secrets

The article says production is underway in Europe, with casting director John Papsidera teasing big stories and a wider world for Wednesday Addams very soon.

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Wednesday Season 3 Is Filming In Europe Right Now For Fans

Part of Season 3 takes Wednesday to France, giving the Netflix hit a fresh setting away from familiar school halls and town secrets this time.

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France Storyline Sends Wednesday Beyond Nevermore Now

Winona Ryder joins as Tabitha in a guest role, but Netflix has not shared how her character connects to Wednesday’s story just yet today online.

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Winona Ryder Joins As Tabitha In A Mystery Role Now

Eva Green, Noah Taylor, Lena Headey, and other new faces help grow the show’s strange world with more characters and hidden links this season ahead.

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New Cast Members Expand Wednesday’s Strange World Now

Season 3 is expected to reveal more Addams Family secrets, while Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and returning stars keep the story strong ahead.

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More Addams Family Secrets Could Be Revealed Soon Now

Want every Wednesday Season 3 clue? Read the article for France story details, cast updates, Addams secrets, filming news, and release talk right now today.

Read The Full Wednesday Season 3 France Update Now

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