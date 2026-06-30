Wednesday Season 3 is filming in Europe, and its France storyline could pull Wednesday beyond Nevermore into stranger Addams secrets, new faces, and danger soon.
Image © 2025 Netflix
The article says production is underway in Europe, with casting director John Papsidera teasing big stories and a wider world for Wednesday Addams very soon.
Image © 2021 STARZ
Part of Season 3 takes Wednesday to France, giving the Netflix hit a fresh setting away from familiar school halls and town secrets this time.
Image © 2017 Jay Maidment
Winona Ryder joins as Tabitha in a guest role, but Netflix has not shared how her character connects to Wednesday’s story just yet today online.
Image © 2024 MATTHIAS CLAMER/NETFLIX
Eva Green, Noah Taylor, Lena Headey, and other new faces help grow the show’s strange world with more characters and hidden links this season ahead.
Image © 2026 CAROLINE DUBOIS
Season 3 is expected to reveal more Addams Family secrets, while Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and returning stars keep the story strong ahead.
Image © 2025 Netflix
Want every Wednesday Season 3 clue? Read the article for France story details, cast updates, Addams secrets, filming news, and release talk right now today.
Image © 2025 Netflix