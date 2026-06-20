Wednesday Season 3 Teases a France Adventure and Bigger Addams Family Secrets

Wednesday season 3 is currently filming in Europe, and casting director John Papsidera has shared new details about the upcoming season. Fans can expect new cast additions, a storyline that takes Wednesday to France, and more Addams Family secrets. Here’s everything he revealed.

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The latest Wednesday Season 3 update is that production is currently underway in Europe, and casting director John Papsidera has teased “some big storylines” for the upcoming season. He also revealed that part of the new story takes Wednesday beyond Nevermore Academy and into France.

What Big Season 3 Storylines Were Teased?

During a recent interview with Backstage, Wednesday casting director John Papsidera teased that Wednesday Season 3 will feature “some big storylines that are fantastic,” including a new adventure that takes Wednesday Addams to France.

He added, “The fact that we went to France is a real fun thing, and to have Wednesday explore another world,” hinting at a broader story for the upcoming season.

Big Storylines: Season 3 will feature major new storylines.

Season 3 will feature major new storylines. France Setting: Part of the story takes Wednesday to France.

Part of the story takes Wednesday to France. New Adventure: Wednesday will venture beyond her familiar surroundings.

Wednesday will venture beyond her familiar surroundings. Growing World: Papsidera said, “That world just keeps growing in a different way.”

Papsidera said, “That world just keeps growing in a different way.” Production: Wednesday Season 3 is currently filming in Europe.

Who is Winona Ryder Playing in Wednesday Season 3?

Winona Ryder has joined Wednesday season 3 in a guest-starring role as Tabitha, though Netflix has not revealed any plot details about the character.

While discussing the new season, John Papsidera specifically highlighted Ryder as one of the additions he is most excited about.

Role: Winona Ryder will play Tabitha in Wednesday Season 3.

Winona Ryder will play Tabitha in Wednesday Season 3. Details: Netflix has not revealed Tabitha’s background or connection to the story.

Netflix has not revealed Tabitha’s background or connection to the story. Guest Star: Ryder is joining the series in a guest-starring role.

Ryder is joining the series in a guest-starring role. Production Status: Wednesday Season 3 is currently filming in Europe.

How Will The New Cast Impact Wednesday Season 3?

The new cast members will help expand the world of Wednesday while introducing fresh characters alongside established stars such as Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán.

Speaking to Backstage, casting director John Papsidera said these additions help the series grow through a “population of delicious characters” that can interact in new ways throughout the story.

New Additions: Winona Ryder, Eva Green, Noah Taylor, Lena Headey, and others join the cast.

Winona Ryder, Eva Green, Noah Taylor, Lena Headey, and others join the cast. Bigger World: New characters help expand the world of Wednesday.

New characters help expand the world of Wednesday. More Family: Season 3 will feature more Addams Family members.

Season 3 will feature more Addams Family members. More Secrets: Additional family secrets will be revealed.

Additional family secrets will be revealed. Returning Team: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Tim Burton remain involved.

Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Tim Burton remain involved. Production: Wednesday Season 3 is currently filming in Europe.

Final Thoughts

Wednesday Season 3 continues to take shape as production moves forward in Europe. The latest comments from casting director John Papsidera suggest bigger stories, new settings, and several notable additions to the cast. With more Addams Family members, more family secrets, and new faces joining the world of Nevermore, the next chapter is already generating plenty of excitement.

While a release date remains unknown, fans now have a clearer idea of what to expect from the upcoming season.

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