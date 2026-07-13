Wednesday Season 3 injury update raises delay fears after Eva Green’s on-set accident, but Netflix has not confirmed any long-term filming problem yet right now.

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Wednesday Season 3 Injury Update Raises Delay Fears

Eva Green, who plays Aunt Ophelia, suffered a leg injury during filming in Ireland, but reports say she is recovering well after the set scare.

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Eva Green Injury Update Brings Relief To Fans Today

Netflix has not announced an official Season 3 delay or release date, so fans should wait for real updates before trusting online rumors right now.

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Netflix Has Not Confirmed Any Season 3 Delay Yet Now

Eva Green’s Aunt Ophelia connects to Morticia’s family, which could reveal darker Addams secrets and test Wednesday in strange new ways this season again soon.

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Aunt Ophelia Could Reveal Dark Addams Family Secrets

Reports say filming was adjusted after the injury, meaning some scenes may be shot in a different order while production keeps moving forward for now.

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Ireland Filming Continues As Schedule Gets Adjusted

Season 3 may move beyond Nevermore, with Paris expected to become a major location as Wednesday faces a wider mystery and new danger ahead soon.

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Paris Storyline Could Make Wednesday’s World Bigger Now

Want every Wednesday Season 3 injury clue? Read the article for Eva Green updates, filming status, release news, and Addams family story hints now today.

Read The Full Wednesday Season 3 Injury Update Today

Image © 2025 Helen Sloan/Netflix