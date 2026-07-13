Wednesday Season 3 injury update raises delay fears after Eva Green’s on-set accident, but Netflix has not confirmed any long-term filming problem yet right now.
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Eva Green, who plays Aunt Ophelia, suffered a leg injury during filming in Ireland, but reports say she is recovering well after the set scare.
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Netflix has not announced an official Season 3 delay or release date, so fans should wait for real updates before trusting online rumors right now.
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Eva Green’s Aunt Ophelia connects to Morticia’s family, which could reveal darker Addams secrets and test Wednesday in strange new ways this season again soon.
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Reports say filming was adjusted after the injury, meaning some scenes may be shot in a different order while production keeps moving forward for now.
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Season 3 may move beyond Nevermore, with Paris expected to become a major location as Wednesday faces a wider mystery and new danger ahead soon.
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Want every Wednesday Season 3 injury clue? Read the article for Eva Green updates, filming status, release news, and Addams family story hints now today.
Image © 2025 Helen Sloan/Netflix