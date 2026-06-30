Wednesday Season 3 Delay Fears Rise After Eva Green’s On-Set Injury

Wednesday season 3 is moving forward, but Netflix has not announced an official release date yet. Filming reportedly began in February 2026, and recent reports say production was briefly paused after Eva Green suffered a leg injury on set.

The good news: she is recovering well, and no official delay has been confirmed. Season 3 is expected to continue the mystery around Aunt Ophelia, Enid’s fate, and Wednesday’s next dark chapter at Nevermore.

What Does Eva Green’s Injury Mean for Wednesday Season 3 Filming?

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Wednesday Season 3 is still moving forward after a brief production scare. Eva Green, who joins as Aunt Ophelia, reportedly suffered a leg injury while filming in Ireland and was taken to the hospital.

She is said to be recovering well, and Netflix has not announced an official delay. For now, the new season remains a major Netflix update, with Jenna Ortega as Wednesday returning for more Addams Family secrets.

Has Wednesday Season 3 Filming Been Delayed?

The latest reports say filming was briefly affected after Eva Green was injured on set. The good news is that the injury does not appear to have caused a confirmed long-term delay. Production was reportedly adjusted so filming could continue while Green recovered.

Confirmed Injury: Netflix confirmed that an injury happened during production, while PEOPLE reported that Eva Green did not break any bones.

Netflix confirmed that an injury happened during production, while PEOPLE reported that Eva Green did not break any bones. Filming Status: Reports say the schedule was rearranged, which means scenes may have been filmed in a different order.

Reports say the schedule was rearranged, which means scenes may have been filmed in a different order. Release Update: Netflix has not announced an official release date or delay for Wednesday Season 3.

Netflix has not announced an official release date or delay for Wednesday Season 3. Main Filming Location: Production is taking place in Ireland, with reports also pointing to Paris as a major location in the new season.

Who Is Eva Green Playing in Wednesday Season 3?

Eva Green joins Wednesday Season 3 as Aunt Ophelia, a key member of the Frump family. She is Morticia Addams’ sister, which means her arrival could reveal more family secrets. This matters because Season 3 is expected to test Wednesday emotionally and mythologically through her family’s dark past.

What Story Clues Could Shape Wednesday Season 3?

Wednesday Season 3 is shaping up to be more than another school mystery. Reports suggest the story will move beyond Nevermore Academy, with Paris becoming a major location. That shift could make the new season feel bigger, darker, and more focused on the Addams Family’s past.

Paris Shift: Season 3 is expected to move part of its focus from Nevermore Academy to Paris, giving Wednesday’s new adventure a wider setting.

Season 3 is expected to move part of its focus from Nevermore Academy to Paris, giving Wednesday’s new adventure a wider setting. Enid’s Future: Emma Myers as Enid may face new questions after her wolf form became a major part of Wednesday Season 2.

Emma Myers as Enid may face new questions after her wolf form became a major part of Wednesday Season 2. Tyler’s Arc: Tyler Galpin is projected to enter a darker emotional phase, which could make him more dangerous and unpredictable.

Tyler Galpin is projected to enter a darker emotional phase, which could make him more dangerous and unpredictable. Supernatural Mystery: The story may explore alpha werewolf lore, human form struggles, and deeper family secrets.

The story may explore alpha werewolf lore, human form struggles, and deeper family secrets. Episode Count: Wednesday Season 3 is expected to continue with eight episodes starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.

Final Thoughts

Wednesday Season 3 is still one of Netflix’s most anticipated series, even after the recent production setback. While Eva Green’s injury raised concerns, reports indicate she is recovering well, and no release delay has been officially confirmed.

Fans can also expect bigger family mysteries, new characters, and darker storylines as Wednesday remains at the center of another supernatural adventure. Enid remains stuck in wolf form at the start of Season 3, although Emma Myers hopes Enid won’t stay a werewolf forever.

As more updates arrive through Netflix Tudum, set photos, and announcements, hopes remain high that the series will continue building on the first two seasons. Wednesday’s heading points toward more history, the Frump side, Uncle Fester, and guest stars that make sense.

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