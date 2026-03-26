White Lotus Season 4 moves to a fancy hotel in France. New guests arrive, rich problems grow, and fresh secrets start ruining perfect vacations again.
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The new season adds Helena Bonham Carter, Kumail Nanjiani, and Max Greenfield. Their arrival gives the show more star power and fresh energy now.
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The cast also includes Steve Coogan, Vincent Cassel, Chris Messina, and Alexander Ludwig. Rising actors join too, keeping the group fresh and exciting.
Image © 2015 Sundance Institute
Season 4 follows a new group of White Lotus hotel guests in France. The setting changes, but the mix of drama and mystery stays.
Image © 2014 Magnolia Pictures
Like past seasons, White Lotus tells a new story with new people. That format helps the show stay sharp, stylish, and full of surprises.
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The article says filming happens in 2026, and the season should arrive in 2027. That gives the team time to build everything well.
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Want more White Lotus Season 4 cast news and France details? Read the full article for updates, confirmed stars, and release timing clues.
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