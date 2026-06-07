Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3 brings Alex Russo back for a final spell, as Billie faces danger, family secrets, and one last mission together.
Image © 2025 Disney+
Disney confirmed Season 3 is the final chapter, with four episodes planned for summer 2026 on Disney Plus, Disney Channel, and on demand.
Image © 2025 Disney+
Selena Gomez returns as Alex Russo in more than one episode, giving longtime fans a major reason to watch this final magical event soon.
Image © 2025 Disney+
After Season 2, Billie must search for answers, find her father, and gather enough power to save Alex from serious danger.
Image © 2025 Disney+
Justin Russo returns as Billie’s wizard teacher, helping her learn control, face fear, and understand why family matters more than magic.
Image © 2025 Disney+
The last season may bring the Russo house, Wiz Tech, and the wizard world together as one final threat puts everyone at risk.
Image © 2025 Disney+
Want every Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3 clue? Read the article for release news, cast details, Alex’s return, and Billie’s final mission.
Image © 2025 Disney+