Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3 Turns Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo Return Into One Final Spell

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3 is now official, and it will be the last season of the show. Disney confirmed that all four episodes will air for the first time in the summer of 2026 on Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Channel On Demand.

Fans can look forward to the return of Alex Russo, Selena Gomez’s first movie as a director, and Billie’s mission to save Alex and bring her family back together.

Will Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Have Season 3?

Image © 2025 Disney+

Disney has confirmed that there will be a Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3. It’s also going to be the last season. Expect the four-part event in the summer of 2026. It will have new magic, family drama, and Alex Russo’s return. The story will bring the Russo Family back together as they face one last threat in the world of wizards.

Disney Has Officially Confirmed A Third And Final Season

On Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Channel Now, the show will come back for one last episode. Selena Gomez will be in more than one episode and will direct the first one.

Confirmed Status: Season 3 is official and will end the revival.

Season 3 is official and will end the revival. Release Window: The final season is planned for summer 2026 .

The final season is planned for . Episode Count: The season will have four episodes.

The season will have four episodes. Main Team: David Henrie, Selena Gomez, Rick Williams, and Jonas Agin are part of the creative team.

Why Is Season 3 The End Of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

Fans should expect a clear ending since Disney is calling Season 3 the last event. The first season ran from 2007 to 2012, and this new season gives both old and new fans one last Russo story.

Franchise Link: The series continues the world of the original show.

The series continues the world of the original show. Fan Appeal: It connects returning fans with new cast members.

It connects returning fans with new cast members. Final Threat: Lord Morsus and the evil plaguing the family remain central to the story.

What Will The Plot Of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3 Be?

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After losing Alex, Season 3 starts with the family still dealing with their loss. Billie is at the center of the mission to save people. She is looking for answers, her long-lost father, and all the power that is needed to find Alex.

Billie’s Mission To Save Alex Russo

Billie, played by Janice LeAnn Brown, is a powerful young wizard and wizard in training. Billie realizes that getting back together with her long-lost father may be the only way to save Alex after Season 2 ends.

Main Goal: Billie must find Alex and bring her back.

Billie must find Alex and bring her back. Family Role: The family bands together to help her.

The family bands together to help her. Key Setting: The story may move between the mortal world and the wizard world.

The story may move between the mortal world and the wizard world. Emotional Core: Billie finds courage while facing fear and loss.

How Does The family’s Combined Power Shapes The Story?

The Russo Family can’t handle this issue on their own. Justin Russo, Alex Russo, and the entire family will need trust, magic, and teamwork to stop the danger.

Main Theme: Family is stronger when everyone works together.

Family is stronger when everyone works together. Magic Focus: The story will highlight magical skills and hard choices.

The story will highlight magical skills and hard choices. Important Places: The Russo House, Wiz Tech, and the sub shop may connect the past and present.

The Russo House, Wiz Tech, and the sub shop may connect the past and present. Story Value: The final season should answer how magic affects mortal life.

Who Is In The Cast Of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

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The cast has both well-known and new stars. Justin is played by David Henrie again, and Alex Russo is played by Selena Gomez again. Jenice LeAnn Brown, Taylor Cora, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, and Mimi Gianopulos are also on the show.

Which Returning Russo Family Members Are Confirmed?

A lot of people still look up to and learn from Justin Russo. He is now Billie’s wizard teacher and is helping her grow. Also, Alex Russo comes back in multiple episodes, which is important after the ending of Season 2.

What New And Supporting Characters Will Appear?

A lot of people still look up to and learn from Justin Russo. He is now Billie’s wizard teacher and is helping her grow. Also, Alex Russo comes back in more than one episode, which is important after the ending of Season 2.

Main Young Character: Billie is a powerful young wizard learning responsibility.

Billie is a powerful young wizard learning responsibility. Supporting Names: Taylor Cora, Austin Brady, Bella Bianchi, JJ Nolan, and Eleanor Sweeney may connect to school and magic storylines.

Taylor Cora, Austin Brady, Bella Bianchi, JJ Nolan, and Eleanor Sweeney may connect to school and magic storylines. Fun Story Elements: School’s Magic Club, Wizard Game, Family Game Night, Pumpkin Belly, Unicorn Incident, Bot, and Impress Roman’s moments can add humor.

School’s Magic Club, Wizard Game, Family Game Night, Pumpkin Belly, Unicorn Incident, Bot, and Impress Roman’s moments can add humor. Guest Stars: Guest stars may help the first episode and premiere episode feel special for longtime fans.

Image © 2025 Disney+

Disney has confirmed that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3 will start in the summer of 2026. Not yet, no exact date has been given. The last season will only have four episodes, so fans can look forward to a short, focused ending.

What Release Window Has Disney Confirmed?

Disney’s official announcement confirmed that the movie would come out in the summer of 2026. After that, production was supposed to begin soon after, and work would go on the next day and beyond.

Confirmed Window: Season 3 is planned for summer 2026 .

Season 3 is planned for . Official Update: Disney has not shared the exact premiere date yet.

Disney has not shared the exact premiere date yet. Audience Interest: The show has been described as a top streaming series for younger viewers.

The show has been described as a top streaming series for younger viewers. Main Value: Fans now know when to expect the final chapter.

How Many Episodes Will Season 3 Have?

Season 3 will have four episodes. In this way, it’s more like a one-time event than a normal season. Since it’s shorter, the story should stay on track with Alex Russo, Billie, and the last family mission.

Episode Count: The final season will include four episodes.

The final season will include four episodes. Story Focus: The short season can avoid filler and keep the plot clear.

The short season can avoid filler and keep the plot clear. Creative Role: Each executive producer helps shape the final direction.

Each executive producer helps shape the final direction. Character Arc: Justin Russo may continue guiding Billie as the only wizard teacher in her life.

Where Can You Watch Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3?

Viewers can watch the last season on Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Channel On Demand. People can choose from more options and easily catch up before the finale starts.

Will Season 3 Stream On Disney+?

Unfortunately, Season 3 will not be available on Disney+. You can also watch seasons that have already come out, so new viewers can start watching the story from the beginning.

Streaming Platform: Disney+ will carry the final season.

Disney+ will carry the final season. Catch-Up Option: Fans can watch earlier episodes before Season 3 arrives.

Fans can watch earlier episodes before Season 3 arrives. Viewing Benefit: On-demand access makes the show easier to follow.

On-demand access makes the show easier to follow. Best For: Disney+ is ideal for viewers who prefer streaming anytime.

Will New Episodes Air On Disney Channel?

Disney Channel will also show new episodes. Families who miss the TV show will be able to watch Disney Channel On Demand instead.

TV Option: Disney Channel will air the final season.

Disney Channel will air the final season. On-Demand Access: Disney Channel On Demand will help viewers watch later.

Disney Channel On Demand will help viewers watch later. Family Viewing: Multiple platforms make the show easier for families to enjoy.

Multiple platforms make the show easier for families to enjoy. Final Takeaway: Summer 2026 will mark the last chapter of the Russo Family’s latest magical story.

Final Thoughts

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 3 is now official, and it will be the last episode of the revival. The season will continue the story of Alex Russo, Billie, and the rest of the Russo family as they face new problems and mysteries that haven’t been solved. Fans will be able to look forward to one last magical adventure on Disney+ and Disney Channel in the summer of 2026.

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