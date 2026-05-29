All American Season 8 Trailer Sets July 13 Final CW Goodbye

All American season 8 is officially set to premiere on July 13, 2026, with a two-hour episode on The CW Network. Before that, fans can watch All American: The Final Season Special on June 22, 2026.

The final season brings back Spencer and Olivia, reveals a big family update, and follows Jordan as he deals with Cassius’ shocking connection to the Baker family. The trailer makes one thing clear: this goodbye will be emotional, tense, and full of closure.

All American | The Final Season | Trailer 1 | The CW

Image © 2026 The CW Network

All American Season 8 is the eighth and final season of the long-running CW series, and it will air with a two-hour premiere on July 13, 2026.

After over a hundred episodes, the official trailer points to one last week of choices, secrets, and closure before the final episode ends the Crenshaw crew’s life and Beverly Hills story for good. The update feels important because the show is looking back while moving everyone toward hard answers.

Jordan Faces The Fallout From Cassius’ Baker Family Twist

Image © 2026 The CW Network

The trailer brings the story back to Jordan Baker, played by Michael Evans Behling, and Cassius, whose link to the Baker family changed everything. Their conflict looks hard fought because football, family, and pride now pull them in different directions.

Family Fallout: Cassius’ reveal forces Jordan to question trust, loyalty, and what the Baker name means in Beverly Hills.

Cassius’ reveal forces Jordan to question trust, loyalty, and what the Baker name means in Beverly Hills. New Pressure: Jameal Turner and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre help carry the younger story as the kids grow into bigger choices.

Jameal Turner and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre help carry the younger story as the kids grow into bigger choices. Bigger Stakes: The season could decide which characters finally leave home, chase dreams, or change their futures forever.

The season could decide which characters finally leave home, chase dreams, or change their futures forever. Emotional Tone: The trailer hints at tear filled talks, long hours, and one painful moment after another.

Spencer And Olivia Return As Their Family Story Comes Full Circle

Image © 2026 The CW Network

Spencer and Olivia’s comeback gives viewers a strong reason to return. Their story has always carried hope, and the new update shows how much their lives have changed since fans last followed their journey closely.

Major Return: Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan are back with the cast, giving the final run a more complete farewell.

Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan are back with the cast, giving the final run a more complete farewell. Family News: Olivia’s pregnancy adds warmth, especially as the series looks back at how these kids became adults.

Olivia’s pregnancy adds warmth, especially as the series looks back at how these kids became adults. Full-Circle Feeling: Their scenes may help old friends ultimately reunite before everyone moves forward.

Their scenes may help old friends ultimately reunite before everyone moves forward. Fan Reward: Lauryn Hardy and Alexis Chikaeze also help connect the next chapter to the heart of the show.

The Final Season Special And Two-Hour Premiere Give Fans One Last Event

Image © 2026 The CW Network

The CW Network has prepared the goodbye like a television event, not just another premiere week. A special will air on June 22, 2026, before the July 13 premiere begins the final course of episodes and lets fans remember why the series lasted.

Behind The Show: CBS Studios, Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros Television, and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll helped shape the ending.

CBS Studios, Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros Television, and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll helped shape the ending. Creative Team: Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Strauss, and Nkechi Okoro Carroll remain key names behind the production.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Strauss, and Nkechi Okoro Carroll remain key names behind the production. What To Expect: The story should mix filming memories, football tension, and emotional scenes from people who enjoyed making the show.

The story should mix filming memories, football tension, and emotional scenes from people who enjoyed making the show. Final Goodbye: The last season is about home, growth, love, and the dreams that made All American connect with viewers after many seasons of friendship, pressure, and second chances.

Final Thoughts

All American Season 8 feels like the final ride for a story that has connected different worlds, from Crenshaw to Beverly Hills. The series, produced with CBS Studios, has crafted a long span of friendship, football, family, and change.

Fans who are wondering what comes next should expect emotional turns for Coop, played by Bre-Z, and a cast of actors who seem grateful for the journey. The trailer also shows how one statement, one enemy, or one choice can alter everything.

After the April updates rocked fans, this last chapter looks prepared to close the story with heart, pressure, and hope. It may not repeat old beats, but it should honor what made the show matter to many loyal viewers.

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