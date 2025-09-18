All Of Us Are Dead Season 2: What Fans Must Know

Fans will have to wait for All of Us Are Dead season 2 to start. According to Netflix, Season 1 started on January 28, 2022. In June 2022, news of Season 2 came out. It wasn’t on Netflix’s schedule for 2026, though.

The series should be ready to come out in early 2027 since filming should end in February 2026. Learn about the delay, the cast, the survivors, and how to stream the show here.

Image © 2022 Netflix / Film Monster (JTBC Studios) / Kim Jong-hak Production

Although All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is still being made, it will not come out until 2026. That first season started on January 28, 2022, and became a worldwide hit very quickly. Netflix made the official announcement and renewed the deal in June 2022.

Followers have been waiting for clear updates ever since. However, Netflix’s 2026 K-dramas did not include the new season, which means we will have to wait longer.

Is All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Coming In 2026

The filming schedule shows that the main filming should end in February 2026. Filming is still going on. Post-production will take a while because this zombie thriller has a lot of action and special effects. So, a 2026 release is not possible.

Why Could All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release In 2027 Instead

After the first season did well, the show’s creators, including Chun Sung Il and Joo Dong Geun, added to the story. This needed changes to the script and a better production environment. Some global hits, like Squid Game and even Stranger Things, have long breaks between seasons.

Bigger Scale: Large action scenes at Hyosan High require more time to edit and finalize.

Large action scenes at Hyosan High require more time to edit and finalize. Extended Post Work: Visual effects for infection scenes and a possible new outbreak increase the timeline.

Visual effects for infection scenes and a possible new outbreak increase the timeline. Industry Trend: Many big K Drama titles return in the second half of a later year.

Why Is All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Delayed?

Image © 2022 Netflix / Film Monster (JTBC Studios) / Kim Jong-hak Production

The delay is not because of a cancellation. It’s about time and quality. After the first season became a worldwide hit, the producers wanted to make the next one even better. There are now a lot of people wanting to be in the cast, which caused scheduling problems.

Did Production Scale And VFX Slow Development

Yes. Scenes in the new season are more complicated, and they take place in places other than the school. There is action on rooftops and scenes with a lot of high school students and survivors.

Visual Effects: Detailed CGI is needed for zombie attacks and destruction scenes.

Detailed CGI is needed for zombie attacks and destruction scenes. School Reconstruction: Parts of Hyosan High had to be rebuilt for filming.

Parts of Hyosan High had to be rebuilt for filming. Government Plotlines: Elements linked to the National Intelligence Service may expand the story.

Did Script Revisions And Cast Scheduling Cause Delays

The story was changed to follow the survivors after they got off the school roof. Some of the characters are no longer in high school. The story might show them as teens, young adults, or even college students getting used to life after a traumatic event.

Who Is In The Cast Of All Of Us Are Dead Season 2?

Image © 2022 Netflix / Film Monster (JTBC Studios) / Kim Jong-hak Production

Multiple cast members from the first season are confirmed to be back. The story still centers around the main characters who made it through Hyosan High.

Which Main Cast Members Are Returning

Which Supporting And Guest Characters Appear In Season 2

Who Survived All Of Us Are Dead?

Image © 2022 Netflix / Film Monster (JTBC Studios) / Kim Jong-hak Production

There are a lot of unanswered questions after the first season ended. Only a few people made it through the zombie outbreak after Hyosan High was bombed. These survivors are important because the next season will probably continue their stories.

They left the destroyed school and went to a military quarantine camp in the last episode. People who watch the show can guess where the story might go next by knowing who lived.

Who Survived In The Netflix Series

In the Netflix version, more characters made it than in the webtoon version. The survivors got back together on the school rooftop before leaving the city. Their ability to stay alive gives the show room to add to the story in later episodes.

Nam On Jo: Escaped Hyosan High and reached the quarantine zone safely.

Escaped Hyosan High and reached the quarantine zone safely. Lee Su Hyeok: Survived the bombing and is still a key member of the group.

Survived the bombing and is still a key member of the group. Choi Nam Ra: Left her friends because of her half-zombie condition but was confirmed alive.

Left her friends because of her half-zombie condition but was confirmed alive. Yang Dae Su: Made it out with the main group of students.

Made it out with the main group of students. Seo Hyo Ryung: Reached the military checkpoint after the explosion.

Reached the military checkpoint after the explosion. Lee Cheong San: His fate remains unclear after his final fight, leaving fans curious.

Other adult characters also influenced the outcome of the outbreak.

Park Chul Soo: His decisions affected rescue efforts during the crisis.

His decisions affected rescue efforts during the crisis. Science Teacher: His experiment started the virus outbreak at the school.

His experiment started the virus outbreak at the school. Jae Ik: The detective who investigated the cause of the infection.

How Do The Webtoon And Series Survivors Differ?

Fewer people are still alive in the original webtoon. Changes were made to the Netflix version to give the story more depth and room for the future. Fans who want to compare the two versions should know about these differences.

Webtoon Survivors: Only On Jo, Su Hyeok, and Nam Ra survive in the original version.

Only On Jo, Su Hyeok, and Nam Ra survive in the original version. Series Expansion: Characters like Dae Su and Hyo Ryung survive in the Netflix adaptation.

Characters like Dae Su and Hyo Ryung survive in the Netflix adaptation. Ending Tone: The series leaves more open storylines for future seasons.

These changes allow the drama to explore new arcs. Minor characters like Bare Su may also be developed further if the story expands.

Where Can You Watch All Of Us Are Dead Season 2?

All of Us Are Dead is a show that only exists on Netflix. Netflix will be the only place to stream Season 2 when it comes out. People can watch the whole first season on the platform while they wait.

Is All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Streaming On Netflix

Netflix is the only site where you can watch the show online. When the new season starts, subscribers all over the world will be able to watch it.

Exclusive Platform: Netflix has the streaming rights.

Netflix has the streaming rights. Global Release: The series is available in many countries with subtitles and dubbing options.

The series is available in many countries with subtitles and dubbing options. Episode Length: Each episode runs for about one hour.

Can You Watch Season 1 Before Season 2 Releases

The best way to stay connected to the story until Netflix confirms the release date is to watch the first season again.

Full Access: All episodes from the first season are currently available.

All episodes from the first season are currently available. Genre Appeal: Fans of zombie movies and survival drama will enjoy it.

Fans of zombie movies and survival drama will enjoy it. Story Setup: The finale clearly sets up future conflicts and unanswered questions.

Until Netflix confirms the release date, revisiting the first season is the best way to stay connected to the story.

Final Thoughts

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 is still officially confirmed, but fans may have to wait until 2027 because of the filming schedule and longer filming period. The main characters from Hyosan High are still the focus, with Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young as Lee Cheong San, Cho Yi Hyun as Choi Nam Ra, and Park Solomon as Lee Su Hyeok coming back.

This zombie thriller is likely to go on after the first season, with Chun Sung Il and Joo Dong Geun in charge of the plot. People can watch the show again and get ready for the next episode until Netflix announces a release date.

FAQs