ARC Raiders Complete Skill Tree Progression Guide – Best Upgrades & Unlock Path

Character power in ARC Raiders doesn’t come from having better guns or armor but also from proper allocation of skill points as you progress with your Raider. Survival, exploration, and extraction are the main objectives in this game, so planning your skills is a must in order to survive raids. Many players also prefer to buy Arc Raiders items early on, which is helpful in bettering the loadout so that players can put points in stamina, crafting, and survival skills.

Another major difference from other games is that ARC Raiders does not automatically grant skills but instead gives you a detailed skill tree from which you can choose your skills. This gives you total control over your character in ARC Raiders but can affect you negatively if you make poor decisions at the beginning of your journey.

The three skills that are available to be developed through the skill tree are: Mobility, Survival, and Conditioning. There are approximately seventy-five skill points available to be distributed by the player, with over one hundred upgrades available.

This guide will guide you on how to navigate, obtain the skills required, and assist the newcomer in building a Raider that can survive, loot, and extract safely.

Understanding the ARC Raiders Skill Tree

The game is based on exploration and extraction. Players come out of their underground shelters and explore dangerous surface areas filled with ARC machines and other raiders. The main aim in every raid is simple: collect resources and return to extraction alive.

Your skill tree is what will affect your ability to do this successfully. Each skill point will affect your Raider’s abilities, whether in movement, combat, or extraction. Knowing the role of each skill tree is the first step to making a great character.

Mobility Tree

The Mobility branch is concerned with stamina efficiency and movement speeds. These upgrades will help you sprint longer distances, vault faster, and move around efficiently in combat situations.

Some of the significant benefits of the Mobility branch include the following:

Stamina capacity : This will allow you to move for longer periods of time

: This will allow you to move for longer periods of time Reducing the stamina cost of sprinting : This will keep your Raider moving and alive in combat

: This will keep your Raider moving and alive in combat Vaulting and climbing: These skills are vital in avoiding enemies or reaching higher positions.

The importance of mobility skills is critical in the beginning of the game because stamina runs out very fast when you are exploring a large map in a game, and if you run out of stamina in a fire fight, you can be killed in no time.

Survival Tree

The Survival tree is very useful as it boosts your looting and crafting skills, as well as your stealth movement speed. This tree is great for players that enjoy farming and doing raids.

This tree grants abilities that enable players to:

Create useful items in raid.

Increase carrying capacity.

Search containers quickly.

Survival upgrades are vital for players who wish to extract with greater resources and sustain themselves in hostile environments for longer periods. It also complements equipment management well, particularly when using gadgets and consumables.

Conditioning Tree

The Conditioning branch focuses on durability and combat efficiency. These skills reduce equipment weight penalties, improve breaching speed, and help players manage heavy gear more effectively during raids.

While Conditioning skills are not necessarily a top concern, they are certainly beneficial in the late game, as encounters with more potent opponents and other players are more common.

Conditioning skills are important because they keep you at a high level of combat effectiveness, even during long raid sessions.

Best Early Game Skill Progression (Level 1 to 20)

The initial stages might prove to be quite challenging for new players, and it’s quite challenging to survive with the low stamina and the absence of healing items in your first few raids. So, the best way would be to master survival and movement skills.

To begin with, you can unlock the essential upgrades related to the character’s movement and stamina:

Marathon Runner : This upgrade will help in reducing stamina consumption while running. This is quite handy as the player can run over long distances without exhausting stamina.

: This upgrade will help in reducing stamina consumption while running. This is quite handy as the player can run over long distances without exhausting stamina. Youthful Lungs: This upgrade will enhance stamina capacity. This is quite handy as the player can explore as well as fight.

This upgrade will enhance stamina capacity. This is quite handy as the player can explore as well as fight. Nimble Climber: This upgrade improves climbing and vaulting speed, helping players reach higher positions or escape enemies more quickly.

Once you are comfortable with the movement, you can now proceed with the Survival tree:

In Round Crafting : One of the best upgrades that players can get. This will enable them to craft essential items such as bandages, grenades, and shield recharge while in the raid.

: One of the best upgrades that players can get. This will enable them to craft essential items such as bandages, grenades, and shield recharge while in the raid. Agile Croucher : Increases movement speed when crouched. This is great for sneaking past enemies undetected.

: Increases movement speed when crouched. This is great for sneaking past enemies undetected. Looter’s Instincts: Increases the speed at which container content is revealed, reducing the time taken while looting.

These skills will provide a good investment at the start of the game, as they will help you have a smoother experience in the mid-game by allowing you to move around and scavenge for resources without worrying about your stamina and resources.

Best Mid Game Skill Progression (Level 20 to 45)

In the mid game, the emphasis should be on loot efficiency as well as crafting progression. Raids are more rewarding in this case, and players can start collecting rare materials and equipment parts.

At this stage in the game, crafting powerful equipment is vital. In this case, players would rather buy ARC Raiders blueprints in order to acquire more powerful equipment and gadgets more quickly with skill points for looting and survival.

Key mid game upgrades in the Survival tree:

Looter’s Instincts (Maximum Level) : This will improve the speed of container searches and reduce the exposure time.

: This will improve the speed of container searches and reduce the exposure time. Silent Scavenger: This will help in reducing the noise level while looting, and it would become difficult for the enemy to detect you.

This will help in reducing the noise level while looting, and it would become difficult for the enemy to detect you. Traveling Tinkerer : This will help in increasing the number of crafts that can be done in raids, giving a chance to craft strategic items.

: This will help in increasing the number of crafts that can be done in raids, giving a chance to craft strategic items. Broad Shoulders: Increases carrying capacity, making it easier to extract with more loot.

By investing in these skills correctly, you can make mid-game raids more efficient so you can accumulate resources while staying safe.

Best Late Game Skill Progression (Level 45 to 75)

In the late game, you should concentrate on powerful loot mechanics and survivability.

Security Breach : Allows for opening Security Lockers scattered around maps. They contain rare crafting resources, blueprints, and powerful equipment. Ranked as one of the best long-term investments. Conditioning becomes more critical at this stage:

: Allows for opening Security Lockers scattered around maps. They contain rare crafting resources, blueprints, and powerful equipment. Ranked as one of the best long-term investments. Conditioning becomes more critical at this stage: Used To The Weight : Removes penalties when moving with heavy shields.

: Removes penalties when moving with heavy shields. Proficient Pryer : Increases the speed at which the Raider can breach locked containers and doors.

: Increases the speed at which the Raider can breach locked containers and doors. Unburdened Roll: Reduces the stamina cost when using emergency dodges.

These upgrades will make your Raider more efficient and effective in combat situations.

Important Skills for Any Playstyle

Some are applicable to any build:

Mobility : Marathon Runner, Youthful Lungs, Carry the Momentum, Crawl Before You Walk.

: Marathon Runner, Youthful Lungs, Carry the Momentum, Crawl Before You Walk. Survival: In Round Crafting, Traveling Tinkerer, Broad Shoulders, Security Breach.

In Round Crafting, Traveling Tinkerer, Broad Shoulders, Security Breach. Conditioning: Used To The Weight, Proficient Pryer, Survivor’s Stamina, Loaded Arms.

Combining them will give a balanced Raider that can survive, scavenge, and fight well.

How to Reset Your Skill Tree

However, it is worth mentioning that the people who are responsible for committing the mistakes are not punished for them because there is an option in the game to reset your skill tree, which gives you all your skill points again to use.

It is worth mentioning also that while resetting your skill tree, there is a condition of in-game currency. Players are also allowed the option of experimenting with various builds through the option of restarting your seasonal expeditions.

Conclusion

Mastering the skill tree is the key to successful gaming in ARC Raiders. By selecting Mobility at the start of the game, Survival during the game, and Conditioning at the end of the game, one can efficiently manage the skill tree for a great gaming experience.

By efficiently managing the skill tree, the raider will be a complete survivor and will be able to tackle everything in ARC Raiders with ease and pick the best loot.