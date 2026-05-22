Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Trailer Unleashes Toph And Ba Sing Se

The official trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 is finally here, featuring Aang, Toph, and Ba Sing Se as the Fire Nation war spreads across the Earth Kingdom. Netflix also confirmed that season 2 premieres on June 25, 2026, with Team Avatar heading deeper into the conflict against Fire Lord Ozai.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

What Does the Season 2 Trailer Show?

Image © 2026 Netflix

Netflix officially released the full trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 ahead of its premiere. The new footage previews Aang’s earthbending training, the growing Fire Nation war across the Earth Kingdom, and Team Avatar’s arrival in Ba Sing Se as political tension begins spreading throughout the city.

Ba Sing Se Emerges as the Main Battleground

The trailer heavily focuses on Ba Sing Se as Team Avatar travels across the Earth Kingdom searching for support against Fire Lord Ozai and the Fire Nation. Several scenes preview the massive city, the Dai Li, and Aang, Katara, and Sokka meeting the elusive Earth King during their mission.

The footage also teases growing conflict inside the city as Princess Azula warns that “The Earth Kingdom is going to fall,” while the Fire Nation continues spreading pressure across the Earth Kingdom.

Ba Sing Se: The iconic Earth Kingdom city becomes a major location during the second season.

The iconic Earth Kingdom city becomes a major location during the second season. Dai Li: The trailer previews the secretive group operating inside Ba Sing Se.

The trailer previews the secretive group operating inside Ba Sing Se. Fire Nation: The Fire Nation war continues spreading across the Earth Kingdom.

The Fire Nation war continues spreading across the Earth Kingdom. Political Tension: Netflix hints at secrets and hidden alliances throughout the city.

Toph Begins Training Aang in Earthbending

One of the biggest reveals in the trailer is Toph officially joining Team Avatar as Aang’s earthbending teacher. The official trailer caption states, “To end the war, Aang must master earthbending,” as Aang starts training with Toph during the second season.

Toph Beifong: Miyako joins the live action adaptation as Toph.

Miyako joins the live action adaptation as Toph. Earthbending Training: Avatar Aang tells Toph, “You’re the best Earthbender I’ve ever seen.”

Avatar Aang tells Toph, “You’re the best Earthbender I’ve ever seen.” Trailer Caption: “To end the war, Aang must master earthbending, but in the Earth Kingdom, politics, secrets and hidden alliances are a battlefield of their own.”

“To end the war, Aang must master earthbending, but in the Earth Kingdom, politics, secrets and hidden alliances are a battlefield of their own.” Team Avatar: Katara, Sokka, Appa, and Momo continue traveling together.

Katara, Sokka, Appa, and Momo continue traveling together. Aang: Gordon Cormier returns as the Last Airbender.

Azula and the Fire Nation Intensify the Conflict

Princess Azula takes on a much larger role in Season 2 as one of the biggest dangers facing Team Avatar and the Earth Kingdom. The trailer also previews more scenes involving Prince Zuko, Uncle Iroh, Fire Lord Ozai, and the growing Fire Nation war.

Princess Azula: Azula mocks Aang by saying, “This is the Avatar? Zuzu, he’s a little boy.”

Azula mocks Aang by saying, “This is the Avatar? Zuzu, he’s a little boy.” Prince Zuko: Dallas Liu returns as Prince Zuko during the second season.

Dallas Liu returns as Prince Zuko during the second season. Uncle Iroh: Paul Sun-Hyung Lee reprises his role as Uncle Iroh.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee reprises his role as Uncle Iroh. Fire Lord Ozai: Daniel Dae Kim returns as Fire Lord Ozai.

Daniel Dae Kim returns as Fire Lord Ozai. Fire Nation: The trailer previews larger battles across the Earth Kingdom.

Final Thoughts

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 already looks bigger, darker, and more intense based on Netflix’s first full trailer. From Toph finally joining Team Avatar to the growing conflict inside Ba Sing Se, the new footage sets up larger battles across the Earth Kingdom as the Fire Nation continues expanding its war.

The trailer also gives more attention to Princess Azula, Prince Zuko, and Fire Lord Ozai ahead of the premiere. Watch the full trailer now before the new season arrives on Netflix!

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