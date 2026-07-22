Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Unleashes Doctor Doom as Steve Rogers Returns

Marvel didn’t hold back with the first full Avengers: Doomsday trailer. In just over two minutes, it reveals Doctor Doom’s full debut, the return of Steve Rogers, and massive crossover moments featuring the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men.

With the movie set to open in theaters on December 18, 2026, the trailer offers the clearest look yet at Marvel’s biggest event since Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday | Official Trailer | In Theaters December 18

What Are the Biggest Reveals in the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer?

Marvel Studios has finally released the first full Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and it’s filled with major reveals from Doctor Doom’s first full appearance to the surprise return of Steve Rogers. The footage also teases a multiversal crisis that brings together the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and other familiar heroes.

What Happens in the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer?

Image © 2026 Marvel Studios

The first full trailer follows Marvel’s heroes as they unite against Doctor Doom after an Incursion threatens multiple worlds.

It opens with Professor Charles Xavier witnessing the looming disaster before a mysterious voice warns, “Something’s coming. Something we may not be able to deter… we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision.“

It then brings together the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, Wakandans, and the New Avengers as they prepare for a multiversal battle, ending with Steve Rogers’ surprise return after Thor says, “We’re going to need a miracle.”

Opening Scene: Professor Charles Xavier watches a massive threat approach Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.

Professor Charles Xavier watches a massive threat approach Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. Doctor Doom: Robert Downey Jr. makes his first full appearance as Doctor Doom in his signature green hood and armor.

Robert Downey Jr. makes his first full appearance as Doctor Doom in his signature green hood and armor. Heroes Assemble: Thor gathers the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and other heroes at the New Avengers Watchtower.

Thor gathers the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and other heroes at the New Avengers Watchtower. Major Battles: The trailer teases Shang-Chi versus Gambit, Mystique against Yelena Belova, Wakanda meeting Talokan, and Thor battling Doctor Doom.

Which Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four Heroes Appear?

Image © 2026 Marvel Studios

The trailer brings together heroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Wakandans, and the New Avengers. It confirms that Avengers: Doomsday will unite multiple teams as they prepare to face a threat that spans several universes.

The Avengers: Thor, Sam Wilson‘s Captain America, Ant-Man, Bucky Barnes, Shang-Chi, and other Avengers gather at the New Avengers Watchtower.

Thor, Sam Wilson‘s Captain America, Ant-Man, Bucky Barnes, Shang-Chi, and other Avengers gather at the New Avengers Watchtower. The Fantastic Four: Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, Ben Grimm, and HERBIE join the fight after their introduction in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, Ben Grimm, and HERBIE join the fight after their introduction in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The New Avengers: Yelena Belova, Ghost, Falcon, John Walker, and Red Guardian return following Thunderbolts.

Yelena Belova, Ghost, Falcon, John Walker, and Red Guardian return following Thunderbolts. The X-Men: Professor Charles Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, and Gambit all appear, marking one of the biggest X-Men crossovers in an MCU film.

Professor Charles Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, and Gambit all appear, marking one of the biggest X-Men crossovers in an MCU film. Wakanda and Talokan: Shuri, M’Baku, Namor, and Talokan’s forces return, with the trailer hinting that former rivals may need to work together.

Shuri, M’Baku, Namor, and Talokan’s forces return, with the trailer hinting that former rivals may need to work together. Steve Rogers: Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers near the end of the trailer, surprising Thor by summoning Mjolnir once again.

How Does Doctor Doom Emerge as the Main Villain?

Image © 2026 Marvel Studios

Doctor Doom is revealed as the main villain in Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr. making his first full appearance as Victor von Doom. Wearing his signature green hood, metal mask, and heavy armor, Doom later faces Thor and effortlessly blocks Mjolnir with one hand, establishing him as the central threat.

At CinemaCon, director Joe Russo described Doom as “one of the most complex Marvel characters” who is “always three moves ahead.“

First Appearance: Doom emerges in a smoke-filled setting wearing his iconic green hood, metal mask, and armored suit.

Doom emerges in a smoke-filled setting wearing his iconic green hood, metal mask, and armored suit. Thor Showdown: He calmly stops Thor’s Mjolnir strike with one hand despite the God of Thunder’s lightning attack.

He calmly stops Thor’s Mjolnir strike with one hand despite the God of Thunder’s lightning attack. Comic Design: His flowing green cloak and metallic armor closely resemble his classic Marvel Comics appearance.

His flowing green cloak and metallic armor closely resemble his classic Marvel Comics appearance. Central Antagonist: The trailer positions Doom as the threat that brings together the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, Wakandans, and other heroes.

The trailer positions Doom as the threat that brings together the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, Wakandans, and other heroes. Robert Downey Jr.: Speaking at CinemaCon about returning to the MCU, Downey said, “I couldn’t have imagined reuniting with this amazing team, let alone as a new character.”

How Does the Trailer Connect to the Wider MCU?

Image © 2026 Marvel Studios

The trailer continues the Multiverse Saga by bringing together characters from different Marvel worlds while expanding storylines introduced in recent movies and Disney+ series. It also sets up the events leading into Avengers: Secret Wars without revealing exactly how the heroes will stop the coming disaster.

Three Universes: Monitors at the New Avengers Watchtower show three worlds facing a multiversal Incursion.

Monitors at the New Avengers Watchtower show three worlds facing a multiversal Incursion. Loki Returns: Loki appears carrying a TVA badge featuring the multiversal tree, suggesting the Time Variance Authority remains involved.

Loki appears carrying a TVA badge featuring the multiversal tree, suggesting the Time Variance Authority remains involved. Professor Xavier: The trailer opens with Xavier witnessing what appears to be an Incursion approaching his world.

The trailer opens with Xavier witnessing what appears to be an Incursion approaching his world. New Alliances: The Avengers, Fantastic Four, Wakandans, and X-Men are shown working together despite existing tensions between some groups.

The Avengers, Fantastic Four, Wakandans, and X-Men are shown working together despite existing tensions between some groups. Future Story: The trailer ends without revealing the outcome, instead building anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday before it arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Final Thoughts

The first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday offers a clearer look at the story, its returning heroes, and the scale of the multiversal conflict ahead. With Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, the return of Steve Rogers, and crossover moments featuring the Fantastic Four and X-Men, Marvel has set the stage for one of its biggest films yet.

As more trailers and news arrive before December 18, readers can expect even more reveals leading up to the movie’s release.

FAQs