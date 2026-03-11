Beauty in Black Season 3: What Happens In The Finale

After the most recent news from Netflix, fans are already asking when Beauty in Black Season 3 will come out. The popular drama show starring Tyler Perry has been picked up for a sixth season, which will be its last.

Netflix has not yet said when Season 3 will be available, but Season 2 Part 2 will be available on March 19, 2026. In the new season, Kimmie will continue to rise in the Bellarie family business, and the story will come to a close.

Is Black In Beauty Season 3 Coming Out?

Netflix has officially said that there will be a Beauty in Black Season 3. It was announced before the release date of the second half of the current season of Beauty in Black, which is on March 19, 2026.

Tyler Perry’s drama continues to draw people in with its intense story about power, crime, and loyalty in a rich beauty empire. Major news outlets confirmed that the show’s “black renewed” status means it will return for one more season before ending.

Beauty In Black Season 3 Official Renewal News

Perry’s Beauty in Black will have another season, according to Netflix. However, the next season, “Black,” will also be the last season of the show. Kimmie’s journey with the Bellarie family is getting closer to its end, which means the story will reach an epic conclusion.

The show follows a sex worker who starts out as an ordinary person and works her way up through a dangerous world until she joins a powerful beauty brand that is linked to an underground trafficking ring.

Netflix made the official announcement that Beauty in Black season 3 is happening ahead of the second half premiere of the current season. Series Creator: The show was created by Tyler Perry and developed under Tyler Perry Studios with Angi Bones and Tony Strickland supporting production.

Why Beauty In Black Season 3 Will Be The Final Season

According to reports in the business world, Tyler Perry’s beauty will end with the next season. This means that the story of the powerful family business will come to an end in the next season of Beauty in Black.

Polidore Williams as Kimmie becomes an unstoppable force as the story goes on because she inherits the empire and runs it all by herself. Her role changes from outsider to leader as she begins calling shots inside the organization.

Story Resolution: The final season will deliver an epic conclusion to the story involving the backstabbing family and the criminal network linked to the beauty brand.

Cast And Characters Returning In The Next Season

A lot of well-known actors are likely to be back for the next black season. Taylor P. Williams is in charge of the cast and has the main role in the drama. When things get tense in the Bellarie family and its beauty empire, the supporting cast gives the story more depth.

Main Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Ricco Ross, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Julian Horton, Xavier Smalls, Steven, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, and Debbi Morgan return as key characters.

Final Thoughts

The story of Tyler Perry’s hit drama Beauty in Black will end with Season 3, which will also be Kimmie’s last season with the powerful Bellarie family. Produced at Tyler Perry Studios with Tony Strickland’s production support, the upcoming chapter is expected to deliver the long-awaited resolution to the intense family business conflict.

As more news and trailers come out before the movie comes out, fans will keep talking about how they feel about how Beauty in Black ends.

FAQs