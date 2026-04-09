Best Gacha games in 2026

Gacha games have seen a massive surge in popularity over the past few years, and with that, a ton of new titles have popped up. So the big question is: which ones are actually worth playing in 2026?

The gacha scene isn’t slowing down anytime soon. From strategic team-building to fast-paced combat and some addictive gameplay loops, there’s a lot to dive into. Every year, new games try to shake things up, while some old favorites continue to hold strong. And let’s be real, gacha games can easily eat up hours, so it helps to know which ones are worth your time.

Here’s a roundup of the best gacha games to jump into in 2026.

Must-Try Gacha Games This 2026

2026 is shaping up to be another exciting year for gacha fans, featuring fresh releases and beloved favorites. Here are the must-try gacha games of 2026 that deserve a spot on every player’s radar.

Zenless Zone Zero

If we were to take stock of the most popular gacha games of 2026, we simply couldn’t fail to mention Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero is one of those gacha games that really puts your skills to the test, pushing your reflexes, timing, and decision-making in every fight. Its snappy, fast-paced combat makes every encounter feel alive, with smooth combo chains, well-timed dodges, and enemies that keep things interesting. Each battle feels intense. At the same time, it’s satisfying and constantly keeps players on their toes.

At its core, Zenless Zone Zero is free-to-play, and spending isn’t required to enjoy the game. But with each character meticulously crafted, it’s no surprise that many players are tempted to swipe for Zenless Zone Zero top up, a trend reflected clearly in the game’s impressive revenue.

Genshin Impact

Gacha fans, and those who are about to get into it, know Genshin Impact will always have a place in every Gacha game tier list.

With its success, it has become one of the games that set a new standard for the genre. Its open world offers vast and breathtaking sceneries and mind-boggling puzzles, combined with ethereal soundtrack that pulls players in from the first moment. HoYoverse also keeps things fresh with frequent events, new characters, mechanics and story expansions, so the game never feels stale.

Wuthering Waves

Since Genshin Impact launched, every new gacha release seems to get labeled a “Genshin killer,” only to fade away after a few months. Wuthering Waves is proving that it’s different.

Wuthering Waves shares a few similarities with Genshin. It’s an open-world action RPG with vast exploration, an impressive combat system, and a long roster of waifus and husbandos. That said, it also has qualities that make it easier to pick up. Its standout features include mind-blowing graphics, uniquely designed characters, and a more generous gacha economy. On top of that, the combat system keeps players on edge, and the flashy animations make it feel like you are starring in your very own anime battle. If you like Genshin Impact but want a battle experience that’s less forgiving and more challenging, Wuthering Waves is for you.

Arknights Endfield

Next up, Hypergryph kicked off 2026 with the release of Arknights: Endfield, an indirect sequel to the tower defense game, Arknights.

Arknights: Endfield takes elements that worked in other popular gacha games and builds on them by adding a factory simulation system. Instead of relying solely on traditional energy mechanics, it lets players set up automated production to generate materials over time. On top of that, it delivers an action RPG experience paired with its addictive gacha system, all while mixing in a touch of Satisfactory-style gameplay.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Want a fun and wholesome gacha gameplay experience without needing to enter combat all the time? Meet Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

At first glance, Umamusume: Pretty Derby’s whole schtick may sound weird. It’s a sports simulation and racing video game that involves horses, except there are no actual horses. Instead, you get horse girls. Nevertheless, they do what any good racehorse would do: win. In Umamusume: Pretty Derby, you’ll train these horse girls, or “Uma,” to dominate the races. While some players think the gacha system is a bit underwhelming, the game more than makes up for it with its fun gameplay and a cast of adorable, anime-style horse girls.

Nikke

If you’ve played Stellar Blade, or at least heard of it, you probably know that its sister gacha title is just as well-known for its fanservice.

NIKKE: Goddess of Victory is a third-person, cover-based sci-fi, post-apocalyptic shooter with gacha mechanics at its core. Players collect and upgrade squads of female soldiers called Nikkes, each with unique weapons, skills, and abilities. Battles are fast-paced and strategic, requiring players to position their units, manage cooldowns, and chain skills effectively to take down waves of enemies. NIKKE features semi-idle combat, putting more emphasis on strategy than on lightning-fast reflexes. Players build a team of Nikkes, upgrade their gear, and deploy them carefully. Between NIKKE’s aggressive visuals, fan service, free-to-play friendly gacha system, and strategic combat, it’s easy to see why so many players are hooked.

Conclusion

In 2026, gacha games are still going strong, and with how addictive they are, it’s clear they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. Each game on this list stands out in its own way, with some shining through unique playstyles while others excel in mechanics, and all have carved their place in a competitive gacha scene. If you’re the kind of player who’s new to gacha or is looking for new ones to pick up, we highly recommend checking them out.